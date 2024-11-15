While it seems like everyone has jumped on the Yellowstone bandwagon these days, not every Western buff is a fan of Taylor Sheridan's hit series starring Kevin Costner. Whatever their reasons may be, there are still plenty of solid Western shows, such as Longmire, Hell on Wheels, and Gunsmoke, that are guaranteed to satisfy every fan of the Western genre.

Whether you're a fan of gritty modern Westerns like Justified or prefer a more historical Wild West setting similar to Deadwood and That Dirty Black Bag, the Western genre has an array of potential favorites just waiting to be discovered. Out of all the worthy candidates, including Cheyenne, Have Gun - Will Travel, and Rawhide, these are 10 of the best Western series for those who aren't fans of Yellowstone.

10 'Longmire' (2012-2017)

Created by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin

Robert Taylor stars as Walt Longmire, a dedicated and humorous Wyoming sheriff who, despite putting on a brave face, is still struggling with the loss of his wife. With the help and support of his daughter (Cassidy Freeman) and a new deputy (Katee Sackhoff), Longmire works on putting the pieces of his life back together while learning to appreciate his job and his purpose in law enforcement.

The neo-Western series, Longmire, is a brilliant combination of a modern criminal drama and a dark comedy all set in the wide open range of Wyoming. Longmire doesn't rely on household names, but instead, neatly lays the foundation of the show's hero and gradually builds up its intriguing characters. It may not be a heavy sharpshooting series with dozens of familiar faces, but Longmire is still a well-constructed series that effectively focuses on character development and high-quality storytelling.

9 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Created by David Milch

Set post-Civil War, Deadwood is set in the small mining town of Deadwood, South Dakota, which isn't part of the United States or any other territory, making it a dangerous and lawless town. After a huge gold rush, people begin to flock to Deadwood in search of striking it rich as well as others, who try to establish law and order for their own personal gain.

Deadwood is a riveting and edgy Western drama with an all-star cast including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, and Titus Welliver, as well as phenomenal writing largely by the show's creator, David Milch. The series features an uncensored depiction of the gritty and unforgivable frontier while still incorporating classic elements of the Western genre to convey an authentic tale of the Wild West. With eight Emmy Awards, Deadwood is considered to be one of the best Western shows in television history and is without a doubt a must-see for any Western fan.

8 'Gunsmoke' (1955-1975)

Created by Norman Macdonnell and John Meston

James Arness stars in Gunsmoke as Marshal Matt Dillon, who has dedicated his life to protecting the folks of Dodge City, Kansas and maintaining law and order in a time of a widely lawless America. The series originally gained popularity in 1952 as a radio show before being adapted for television in 1955. With an impressive twenty-season run, Gunsmoke reigns as one of the most iconic and longest-running series of all time.

While some might consider the series to be outdated, Gunsmoke is essentially a timeless Western series that still grapples with themes and motifs that are universal in the Western genre. It doesn't qualify as a hard drama with heavy action, but Gunsmoke maintains an appealing balance of action and comic relief against a valid depiction of the Wild West, which is paired with memorable performances by an excellent cast.

7 'That Dirty Black Bag' (2022)

Created by Mauro Aragoni, Silvia Ebruel, and Marcello Izzo

That Dirty Black Bag is a Spaghetti Western miniseries starring Dominic Cooper as a corrupt sheriff, Arthur McCoy, who has a checkered past as a former outlaw. When McCoy crosses paths with a vengeful bounty hunter, Red Bill (Douglas Booth), who is known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads in a black bag, the two men learn that out here, there's no place for heroes or villains.

That Dirty Black Bag is an epic eight-part series set in the darkest corner of the far West and a fitting tribute to the classic Spaghetti Western. The series expertly taps into the work of Sergio Leone with various intense eye-focused shots, unwavering suspense, and emotionally driven characters who are running from someone as well as themselves. That Dirty Black Bag is easily one of the best Western series in recent years and for those who enjoy a savage Western tale and an intricate story, this is a must-see series for you.

6 'Hell on Wheels' (2011-2016)

Created by Joe Gayton and Tony Gayton