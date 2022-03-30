True crime has had its moment — now it’s time for true crime comedies to reign supreme. Whether it be the pure parody of American Vandal or the dark dramedy of Barry, these series prove that suspense and laughter can go hand-in-hand. There are so many different tropes within the world of television crime storytelling, and the following shows take all of it on and mine laughs out of it to boot: the whodunit (The Afterparty), the police procedural (Angie Tribeca), the legal drama (Trial & Error), and so much more.

Scroll on for a ranking of the funniest crime comedies on TV.

9. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (2022)

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window has its charms. It’s the kind of straightforward skewering parody that peaked with Scary Movie and has probably been overdue for a comeback. It also tackles a genre of white woman crime story that, while seemingly omnipresent in the 2010s, never really got a proper roasting. Best of all, it has Kristen Bell, an actress whose equal talents for drama and comedy are perfectly suited for this kind of ridiculousness. Sadly, while all the ingredients are there, the execution is rather clunky.

8. Ghosted (2017)

A one-season wonder that struggled to find its footing, Ghosted had a promising premise: what if X-Files, but pure sitcom? Leroy (Craig Robinson), the brawn and resident skeptic, and Max (Adam Scott), the brain and resident believer, are recruited by the "Bureau Underground" to investigate paranormal mysteries. It’s another example of solid concept, great cast that ultimately failed to live up to its potential. However, supported by a quirky cast of supporting characters, the latter half of the season tightened up by following a thread of Fringe-esque paranoia (under the direction of The Office’s Paul Lieberstein). Sadly, the show was canceled before all those mysteries could be revealed.

7. Trial & Error (2017-2018)

The criminally underrated Trial & Error is the flip side of Law & Order: instead of big-city grit and cool competency, you get a whacky podunk town and a fumbling team of investigators. Even so, you’ll find yourself cheering "Murder board!" alongside this endearingly inept team. The criminally brief two seasons follow two different cases and two different murder suspects (the incredible Jon Lithgow and Kristen Chenowith). Josh (​Nicholas D’Agosto) is the New York City defense lawyer who has to contend not only with the twists and turns of the case, but the very particular customs of East Peck. The show gently ribs murder documentaries and legal dramas and, in season 2, true-crime podcasts (pre-Only Murders in the Building).

6. The Afterparty (2022-)

The Afterparty is a Rashomon-style whodunnit in which each suspect (a stacked cast that includes Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, and more) recounts their perspective of the events of their high school reunion, leading up to the death of their mega-famous classmate Xavier (Dave Franco). Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) meticulously takes down the stories of each suspect, who take her through several genre-bending recreations of the reunion (like a memorable musical version led by Ben Schwartz). Faced with a ticking clock, Danner has to sort through these less-than-reliable narrators and solve the case before her rival can make the scene.

5. Angie Tribeca (2016)

Steve and Nancy Carrell’s Angie Tribeca flew under the radar as it aired, but the hilarious cop procedural parody is more than worth a second look. Rashida Jones plays the titular heroine, a hardened LAPD veteran whose deadpan delivery belies the absolutely absurd nature of the Police Squad!-style sitcom. With an incredible roster of guest stars (Bill Murray, Natalie Portman, Chris Pine, and Anjelica Huston are just a few of the A-listers who stopped by over the years), the show piled on as many jokes, visual gags, and genre parodies as humanly possible — a feat that would surely make Leslie Nielsen proud.

4. Murderville (2022-)

Conceptually, Murderville is probably the most unique entry on this list. Each episode follows Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) and a different celebrity guest star (Conan O’Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, and more) as they attempt to solve a murder. The twist is that the celebrity playing the role of the "rookie detective" is the only one who doesn’t have a script, leaving them to improvise their way through the mystery under Terry’s hilarious expert guidance. It’s a brand new way to poke fun — and have fun — with the police procedural genre (not to mention an excellent use of Arnett’s comedic talents).

3. Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

Adding Selena Gomez to the well-established dynamic between Steve Martin and Martin Short was an unexpected gamble, but it definitely paid off with Only Murders in the Building. The series teases true crime aficionados (podcast fans in particular), doing so with not only humor but lots of heart. The lead trio forms an unlikely bond as they try to solve a case and launch a podcast under the noses of law enforcement and the quirky characters in their shared apartment building. The series combines the drama and danger of a murder investigation with the kind of witty repartee we’ve come to expect from these comedy legends.

2. Barry (2018-)

Barry is without a doubt the darkest entry on this list, which perhaps came as a surprise for Bill Hader fans. The Saturday Night Live fan favorite was once better known for his incredible impressions and out-there characters, but the titular assassin of the HBO series he co-created is intense, troubled, and trying to escape his life as a professional hit man. Despite the dramatic premise, there’s a lot of humor in Barry’s sincere desire to become an actor and the quirky characters in his acting class (led by Henry Winkler as their coach Gene Cousineau). The tension between Barry’s bloody professional responsibilities and his innocent newfound dream propelled the series to success and multiple Emmy wins.

1. American Vandal (2017-2018)

No true crime documentary parody has ever been as perfect as American Vandal season 1. Sophomore ​​Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) decides to document the expulsion of Dylan Maxwell (a perfect Jimmy Tatro) and get to the bottom of the incredibly compelling mystery: "Who drew the dicks?" Answers are uncovered through interviews with students and faculty, a party pieced together through Snapchat videos, and a lewd 3D rendering of an intimate act at summer camp, among other hysterical means. The beauty of American Vandal is that it genuinely captured the voice and humor of these high schoolers, while also being a tightly-written and sincerely captivating mystery. "The Turd Burglar" mystery of season 2 isn’t quite as iconic, but the show is still hands-down the funniest and best written crime parody on television.

