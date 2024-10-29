The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, titled The Book of Carol, is set to air its final episode this coming Sunday. While the first season was an engrossing watch, the presence of Carol (Melissa McBride) was something the show missed. Having flown across the Atlantic, with a stopover in Greenland, Carol has been reunited with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and after confronting all the lies she told to get this far, the pair, alongside their companions, must plan to return to the Commonwealth. The season finale episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, titled "Au Revoir les Enfants," airs Sunday, November 3 on AMC and AMC+.

In a newly released trailer of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we see Daryl and his companions in the aftermath of Daryl putting a permanent end to Losang (Joel de la Fuente). Losang's demise has left a power vacuum in the newly combined extremist forces of the Nest and the Pouvoir, a role Jacinta (Nassima Benchicou) gladly steps into. Daryl and Carol's plan to depart France using Ash's (Manish Dayal) plane will see the trio, alongside Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and the somewhat immortal Codron (Romain Levi), make a last stand.

The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has thrown up a number of unexpected plot twists so far this season. Foremost among them was the killing of Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) in Episode 4. The character had only just begun a burgeoning and promising romance with the titular character, and it's certain to be a deep blow for Daryl going forward. While Losang's death was a foreseeable ending given his part in Isabelle's death, the end that befell Marion Genet (Anne Charrier) was certainly unexpected, as Carol shot the main antagonist with one of her super walker serum darts — not that anyone is complaining. The number of key players taken off the board this season does not bode well for those left in the season finale, which airs next Sunday.

Laurent Is Daryl's Guiding Compass Going Forward

When "Au Revoir les Enfants" finally premieres next Sunday, amidst the rain of gunfire and explosions, Daryl's main prerogative will be the protection of Laurent. After his promise to Isabelle to find and protect Laurent, Daryl won't let himself fail at this point. It is set to be his guiding principle going forward. “There are so many different levels of what the f—k, like back-to-back-to-back-to-back, in a short period of time,” Reedus said previously on the matter. Isabelle’s “whole mission is about Laurent and protecting this child, so that has a lot to do with Daryl wanting to make sure that he’s safe.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is available to watch on AMC+ and every Sunday on AMC. Watch the season finale trailer above.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. Release Date October 1, 2023 Cast Norman Reedus , Clemence Poesy , Louis Puech Scigliuzzi , Laïka Blanc-Francard , Anne Charrier , Romain Levi , Melissa McBride , Joel de la Fuente , Adam Nagaitis , Eriq Ebouaney , Tristan Zanchi , François Delaive , Maxime Lefrançois , Lukerya Ilyashenko , Catherine Arditi , Hugo Dillon Seasons 2 Story By Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, Charlie Adlard Writers David Zabel , Angela Kang Network AMC Streaming Service(s) AMC Plus Franchise(s) The Walking Dead Showrunner David Zabel Character(s) Daryl Dixon , Isabelle Carriere , Laurent , Sylvie , Genet , Stéphane Codron , Carol Peletier , Losang , Quinn , Fallou Boukar , Emile , Dr. Henri Lafleur , Capo , Anna Valery , Mother Superior Véronique , Père Jean Expand

WATCH ON AMC+