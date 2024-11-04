The Book of Carol is closed. A brave last stand from Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) helped usher Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and Ash (Manish Dayal) safely into the skies and headed back to America. The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ended with Daryl, Carol and a number of presumed friendlies heading into the Channel with the hopes of crossing it into England and, hopefully, finding a way back to the Commonwealth from there. The show's third season is set in Spain, and arrives in 2025, so how have we moved from talk of England and crossing the Channel to Spain?

First called the Chunnel by Scottish friends named Fiona (Sarah McCardie) and Angus (Matt Swift), whom Daryl and Carol meet in the Season 2 finale. The Channel which connects France and England becomes a deadly adventure for this team of survivors. After their ordeal, our favorite duo survive and are headed for England, so how do they end up in Spain in Season 3? Executive producer David Zabel explains to Entertainment Weekly, saying:

“There's a big earthquake and the Chunnel now goes to Spain. It's a circuitous route. It's not a direct path, but that's part of what's great about the opening of season 3, is seeing that journey that gets them there. And it doesn't go straight to Spain. It’s a very cool adventure that somehow gets them from inside the tunnel to Spain.”

Season 3 of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Is "A Really Good Story"

After eleven seasons and well over 150 episodes of The Walking Dead, audiences should be familiar with the concept of things not going exactly as planned within the franchise by now. Executive producer Scott M. Gimple weighs in and adds another further layer of cryptic messaging to the Chunnel mystery, adding, “It's got to be some sort of detour, right? The Chunnel does not go to Spain. I'm so excited about the detour, about the things they experience, and the people they meet, and the people who play the people they meet. Season 3 seems to have hit its stride before they started, so I'm pretty excited about it. It’s a really, really good team over there, and it's a really good story.”

When Carol and Daryl do eventually make it out of the Channel Tunnel, arriving in Spain will most certainly come as a bit of a shock to both parties. The third season will arrive in 2025, and we already have our first look at what seems set to be an interesting stop on the journey home. While as of this moment, much of the supporting cast will likely not return. Season 3 of Daryl Dixon has already begun filling out its cast. Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay have all been tapped as series regulars. Other cast members include Stephen Merchant, Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, and Cuco Usín, among others.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 premieres in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates.

