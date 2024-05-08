The Big Picture Kim Coates joins The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City as the lead bad guy in Season 2.

Coates brings his character-driven performances to the world of zombies, adding depth to the already intense series.

Production for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 is ongoing, as Maggie and Negan face new challenges in post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is gearing up for another season of mayhem with a new villain. Beloved character actor, Kim Coates, revealed on the podcast, Apple Pie, that he would be appearing in Season 2 of The Walking Dead spin-off. The actor has had a long and prolific career in film and theater but gained cult status for his role in the FX biker series, Sons of Anarchy. A loose modern adaptation of Hamlet, Sons of Anarchy lasted seven seasons and was also a platform for Charlie Hunnam’s success.

Coates cultivated a passionate fanbase as Alexander “Tig” Trager, the violent Sergeant-at-Arms in the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original. A nuanced character, Tig has some of the most heart-wrenching scenes that would lend well to a series in the world of The Walking Dead. He spoke to Sons of Anarchy showrunner and alum Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal on their interview podcast. The married couple have known Coates for a long time, which allowed for an intimate and forthcoming conversation.

“It’s The Walking Dead: Dead City," Coates explained about his upcoming project. "I’m going to be the lead bad guy in the second season. They’re doing eight episodes with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.” Coates implied that AMC wanted to release their information about Season 2 in their own time, so the actor did not elaborate on his role. However, his addition to the cast will make for an exciting second season of the horror show.

Kim Coates Is a Prime Addition to 'The Walking Dead' Universe

It is frankly surprising that Coates has not appeared in The Walking Dead franchise as of yet. No stranger to gritty cable series, he is the type of performer to excel in the violent world of zombies. Coates operates best in character-driven performances, which are often featured in the series. The central conflict between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) drives the emotional stakes of an already heightened series. However perfect he may be, he is a little behind on the AMC phenomenon.

“I didn’t watch one [episode of The Walking Dead],” Coates admitted during the interview with his friends. This revelation isn’t entirely surprising. Coates is a talented performer who often lends his talents to the stage as well as the screen. After seven years on a syndicated drama himself, Coates would have to put in the effort to watch all the episodes of The Walking Dead. Now he gets to be a part of another cable phenomenon when he debuts in the series.

Production for Dead City Season 2 is still ongoing, but fans can watch the first season on AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Dead City 6 10 Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world. Release Date June 1, 2023 Cast Lauren Cohan , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Michael Anthony , Gaius Charles Main Genre Horror

