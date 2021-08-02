If you are into an immersive and complex storyline that pushes you to the edge of your seat, developer Luis Antonio’s new indie game Twelve Minutes might just be the experience for you. For a start, it features voices by A-list actors like James McAvoy (Split), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), and Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) that will be sure to make this story all the more gripping.

Twelve Minutes first got its announcement trailer two years ago, and it introduced us to a story about a man stuck in a sinister time loop of only twelve minutes. For the protagonist, what started as a romantic dinner with his wife turns into a twisted nightmare the moment a man, who announces himself as a police officer, enters the house, accusing his spouse of murder and beating up the husband.

Another innovative aspect of this game is its top-down perspective, creating the sensation as if we were a fly on the ceiling looking into the lives, or rather, a mere twelve minutes in our characters' lives. This unique perspective also creates a sense of powerlessness to control the events that will unfold which coincides with the feelings experienced by the main character. However, we will be free to experiment and try different outcomes in this interactive thriller and that’s arguably one of its most exciting aspects. With each new loop, players will be able to choose new dialogue and action options in order to impact the plot and hopefully achieve a more desirable outcome.

For those that have been excited for this game since it was announced a while back, there’s great news! Twelve Minutes will launch this month, August 19, and it will be available on Steam for Microsoft Windows as well as for Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One. Watch the release date trailer below:

