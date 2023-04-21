Let's say you have to visit St. Helens, Oregon, and you don't know where to stay. You start looking at all of your options without being confident in any of them. And suddenly, there it is, the Swan House from the Twilight movie series! In a once in a lifetime opportunity, you can now stay at the actual property that was used in the filming of your favorite romantic vampire story. Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Charlie (Billy Burke) created some of the most stressing and sad memories in this house, and now you have the chance to have uncomfortable, mumbling conversations with your friends and family in the same place.

While the place doesn't include a brooding Robert Pattinson to watch you as you sleep, it does feature plenty of rooms and space to rent it out along a group of your friends who can also recognize they would be spending the night at an iconic location from the story that would encourage an entire generation of young people to approach romantic literature. So, you now have everything you need to grab your big red truck, drive up to your best friend's house and greet them with a classic "Where the hell have you been, loca?", before heading out to experience your own Forks adventure.

You and your crew will have to stay alert to book your reservation, as there are currently no available spots through early 2025. While some dates might become available as time goes by, it might be safe to say that the demand for the location will remain high. Across five movies based on four books, The Twilight Saga charmed the world with the impossible love story between a shy teenage girl, and an agile vampire who was ready to let someone in his heart. The franchise was extremely successful, with the final installment grossing almost a billion dollars at the box office.

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Future of the Twilight Saga

It's been more than ten years since the final Twilight movie premiered in theaters, and its fan base is still as dedicated as ever to the unique relationship between Bella and Edward. But now, it is time for them to put their seatbelts on, as they race in a shiny Volvo to a new iteration of the story, as Lionsgate has announced that a television series based on the books is currently in development. More information regarding the upcoming project is still hidden within the Volturi's headquarters but, hopefully, the show can be loyal to the novels while making a new generation understand how a lion fell in love with a lamb.

Before you try to book a reservation at Bella Swan's house, you can check out the official trailer for the final Twilight movie below: