The Twilight saga has cemented itself in pop culture history, but behind the brooding stares and dramatic love triangles, the set was often a place of hilarity—and a fair share of slip-ups, some of which turned the Forks, Washington air blue. At Indiana Comic Con, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt spoke with Jackson Rathbone, Peter Facinelli, and Ashley Greene, where Rathbone revealed the existence of a Twilight blooper reel that fans will likely never get to see, to the disappointment of, well, everyone. According to Rathbone, the special blooper reel—put together for a private screening—was entirely dedicated to Kristen Stewart’s expletive-filled line flubs.

“There was one time where they put out a special blooper screening—I think this is for Breaking Dawn or Eclipse—where it was just every time Kristen curses. It was like, when she's messing up her lines… It’s like eight minutes long. It is amazing.”

While official Twilight bloopers have been released over the years, this reel was reportedly a private compilation shown to the cast and crew. And for those hoping it might surface someday, Rathbone had a simple message: “Somebody leak that. Come on, let’s go. I want to see that again.”

'Twilight' Was Very Funny Behind the Scenes

The Twilight saga has a long history of nonsense going on behind the scenes, not just limited to the visual of Stewart’s famously unfiltered personality, and the idea of her dropping f-bombs in between takes. Last month, the Twilight cast once again took to the stage, this time at MEGACON Orlando, where Green, who played Alice Cullen, revealed that she and Facinelli couldn't help themselves when they were confronted with a lifelike, and eerily realistic fake cadaver of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.

"Peter and I also got in trouble for playing with a life-sized doll of a dead Bella,"Greene revealed, cracking up the audience. Facinelli then expanded on how their little prank quickly escalated into a producer-level problem:

"They were shooting on stage, and we had to wait until their scene was over, but then all of a sudden I bumped into this table, and there’s a life-sized Kristen Stewart laying on the table. They made a doll for when she breaks her back. It looked exactly like her, so I bumped into it and I was like, ‘Sorry, Kristen.’"

The pair even took selfies and picked her nose as they showed it the full amount of due deference, before the producers confiscated their phones. Isn't it the worst when people ruin the fun? Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Twilight.