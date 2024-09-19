The Twilight Saga quickly became an overwhelming phenomenon in the noughties with its captivating blend of romance, drama, and supernatural intrigue. The film adaptations brought many beloved characters to life, but a few intriguing figures from Stephenie Meyer's novels were left out of the silver screen. These characters, though not featured on-screen, play vital roles in the books and contribute richly to the series' universe.

Among the most notable omissions is Kachiri, the founder of the Amazon coven, whose presence would have added a unique dynamic to the Cullens' defense against the Volturi. Another significant character is Fred, whose power to repel others brings a different dimension to the newborn vampire army's story. These are just two of the best characters from the Twilight books who did not appear in the movies. Their interventions might not be game-changing, but they still offer valuable insights into this otherwise uneven vampire world that would've made the movies even more interesting.

10 Ben Cheney

Book Appearances: Twilight, Midnight Sun, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn

Ben Cheney is a minor yet significant and recurring character in the Twilight book series, appearing in every main book in the series. Introduced in New Moon, he is a student at Forks High School and a classmate of Bella, who quickly becomes friendly with her. Ben is known for his kindness and supportive nature and is romantically involved with Angela Weber, another student who appears in the movies portrayed by Christian Serratos.

Through the progression of the series, Angela and Ben remain friends with Bella and Edward. At the beginning of Breaking Dawn, the couple attend Edward and Bella's wedding, where Bella deliberately throws the wedding bouquet into Angela's arms, showing she wants them to get married next. Ben doesn't appear in the movies where his character was combined with Eric Yorkie. Ben's character in the books added a relatable human element to the story and made Bella's human life seem less lonely.

9 Lauren Mallory

Book Appearances: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse

Lauren Mallory is another character who was combined with another for the movies. Lauren was combined with the character of Jessica Stanley, who was portrayed by Anna Kendrick. In the book series, Lauren is a student at Forks High School and a minor antagonist who is jealous and somewhat hostile towards Bella, primarily due to the attention she receives from boys, especially Lauren's crush.

Lauren often spreads rumors and attempts to isolate Bella socially, despite sharing a lunch table, and is not pleased when Bella returns from her "zombie period" in New Moon. Unlike characters like Jessica, who becomes closer to Bella, Lauren remains distant and unfriendly. Lauren would have added some conflict to Bella's ordinary human life in the movies, making the films fuller in their depiction of a teenager's life clashing against the supernatural.

8 Rebecca Black

Book appearances: Twilight

Rebecca Black is the daughter of Billy Black and the older sister of Jacob Black in the Twilight series. After the death of their mother, Rebecca assumed the role of the matriarch in the family. However, when she meets professional surfer Solomon Finau, she falls in love and marries him when she turns eighteen. After her marriage, Rebecca moves to Hawaii, escaping the memories of her deceased mother in La Push.

Rebecca is a unique character due to her ignorance of the existence of vampires and shapeshifters, despite Jacob being a shapeshifter and her tribe having a history strongly related to it. Rebecca's presence in the books adds depth to Jacob Black’s family dynamic. She symbolizes the choice to live a normal life outside the supernatural world, something Bella struggles with throughout the saga.

7 Rachel Black

Book appearances: Twilight, Breaking Dawn

Rachel Black is the twin sister of Rebecca Black and Jacob's older sister. She returns to La Push in Breaking Dawn after being away at college. Rachel plays a significant role when she becomes romantically involved with Paul Lahote, a member of Jacob’s werewolf pack after Paul imprints on her.

Rachel actually appears in Breaking Dawn - Part I, portrayed by Tanaya Beatty. However, she only appears for a brief moment and nothing about her or her storyline is in the movie. Although not crucial to the central storyline, Rachel’s relationship with Paul offers insights into the personal lives of the shapeshifters, making her a noteworthy absence. The connection between Rachel and Paul provides an emotional layer to Jacob's family and highlights imprinting beyond the main characters.

6 Fred

Book appearances: The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner

Fred didn't have any appearances in the main book series. Instead, he appeared in the novella The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, which centered around Bree Tanner's short life as a newborn vampire and her experiences in the Seattle newborn army. Fred was part of Victoria's newborn army and one of only three survivors from the army.

While Bree appeared in Eclipse and was portrayed by Jodelle Ferland, there was no adaption to the novella. Fred stands out because of his power to repel others, making people feel extreme discomfort or nausea in his presence and allowing him to distance himself from the violence and chaos of the army. His decision to leave the coven and seek a new path adds depth to his character, making him an intriguing figure. In fact, a movie adaptation of The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner would have enriched the Twilight movie saga as it would have offered a different perspective from the collateral victims of the war between the Cullen family and Victoria.

5 Diego

Book appearances: The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner

Diego is another character from The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, a key character in the novella and a fellow newborn vampire in Victoria’s army. He quickly befriends Bree, and the two form a close bond, questioning the motives of their creator and discovering they are being manipulated. Tragically, Diego’s loyalty to Riley leads to his demise, as he is killed after confiding his doubts, marking a turning point in Bree’s perspective.

Unlike most of the other bloodthirsty newborns, Diego is intelligent, curious, and thoughtful, seeking the truth about the vampire world. Diego eventually uncovers that sunlight is harmless to vampires, contrary to what the newborn army was told. Diego's intelligence, curiosity, and moral compass set him apart from other newborns, and his bond with Bree adds depth to the vampire army's portrayal. His tragic death adds a layer of emotional depth to Eclipse and the newborn army.

4 Charles

Book appearances: Breaking Dawn

Charles is a nomadic vampire who appears in Breaking Dawn. He is the mate of Makenna and has the unique ability to sense lies, making him valuable in discerning truth during critical moments. Charles and Makenna are drawn into the conflict between the Cullens and the Volturi, traveling to Forks as witnesses to support the Cullens' claim about Renesmee. His presence helps ensure the Volturi don't manipulate or deceive the situation.

Though his role is brief, Charles adds an intriguing layer to the dynamics of vampire powers and the conflict's growing tension. He travels to Forks in the first place because he doesn't sense any deception from the Volturi, as they genuinely believe the Cullens committed the crime. Charles' position changes when he meets the Cullens and senses the truth behind their claims about Renesmee's nature. The Twilight vampires have many cool abilities, and having Charles in the final movie would've only added to that impressive collection.

3 Makenna

Book Appearances: Breaking Dawn

Makenna is a minor character and a nomadic vampire in Breaking Dawn. She is Charles' mate, who she created herself. Makenna plays a supporting role in the conflict between the Cullens and the Volturi, traveling with Charles to Forks during the climactic showdown. Makenna and Charles leave Forks after they learn that Renesmee is not an immortal child but a human-vampire hybrid.

Makenna's role in the conflict is almost nonexistent, but her transformation and family history set her apart. Makenna comes from a Maltese family with a very unusual link to vampirism. One of her ancestors, Luca, was turned around 400 BC and would subsequently choose a child to be turned into a vampire to join him as protector of the family every new century; Makenna was one of them. Her addition to the movies would've added a nice bit of worldbuilding by showing a vampire family dynamic different from the Cullens.

2 Corin

Book Appearances: Breaking Dawn

Corin is a minor character in Breaking Dawn, serving as a member of the Volturi guard. She possesses a unique ability that allows her to induce feelings of happiness in others, which is especially useful in keeping members of the Volturi content with their lives of servitude. While not directly involved in the action, Corin’s power is a nice addition to the Volturi and helps explain their structure a bit better.

Corin is the only vampire in the Twilight book series who has the ability of addictive contentment, and adding her to the movies would have showcased such a unique and powerful ability. An important aspect of Corin's ability is that it is addictive, and people frequently subject to it often crave it. For example, Aro's and Caius' wives are content with being locked up as long as Corin is among their guards. Twilight might've been not been the best movie to explore addiction, but Corrin's power would've been an interesting approach to the subject.

1 Kachiri

Book appearances: Breaking Dawn

Kachiri is a female vampire and the founder of the Amazon coven, which includes her two best friends, Zafrina and Senna. While Zafrina and Senna appear in the movies, Kachiri doesn't. The tribe lived in the forest and were very self-sufficient, to the point where other covens did not know about them. The Cullens discovered the Amazon coven after they came to the area, as other vampires dismissed it for its lack of human prey. The Amazons were quite taken with Carlisle's gentle and friendly manner.

Kachiri stays with Alice and Jasper to lead them to find Nahuel, the only known male hybrid in the world, so the Cullens can prove that Renesmee doesn't impose any danger.

When Alice and Jasper go to the Amazon coven for help in Breaking Dawn, Zafrina and Senna make their way to Forks. However, Kachiri stays with Alice and Jasper to lead them to find Nahuel, the only known male hybrid in the world, so the Cullens can prove that Renesmee doesn't impose any danger. Kachiri is a valuable ally that adds some depth to the vampire world in Twilight, and removing her from the plot reinforces just how barren it looks in the movies.

