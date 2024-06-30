The Twilight book series has been one of the most influential in young adult literature. Since the release of the first book, readers worldwide have either loved it or hated it; there was no in-between. This had partly to do with its writing style and the central relationship between the two leads, often said to be toxic, over-protective, and a questionable example for its target audience, as it seemingly romanticized unhealthy behaviors. Still, Twilight's impact (both the novels and the films it inspired) is unquestionable, with many finding its darker romance tale appealing.

Even though it was mercilessly panned by general readers and critics alike upon release, the Twilight saga counted on one of the strongest fanbases in literature, and with the release of Midnight Sun four years ago, the hype for the fantasy novels made a comeback. But where do the books rank against each other? On this list, we analyze each book's narrative, the cover's symbolism, and its overall quality, ranking each one according to their Goodreads scores.

5 'New Moon' (2006)

Goodreads Rating: 3.60

Although the second Twilight book is arguably not as great as the first one, it still manages to captivate audiences through its narrative that deals with the loss of true love. The plot picks up after Edward leaves Bella when his brother attacks her, leaving her heartbroken and depressed for months. During this time, she finds solace in creating adrenaline rushes that result in hallucinations of Edward. Meanwhile, her bond with Jacob Black grows stronger, and she discovers Jacob's true nature. Furthermore, Edward's sister Alice decides to visit at one point and Bella eventually finds her way to Edward, only to find him on the brink of taking his own life.

According to users on Goodreads, New Moon is the worst book out of the bunch. It's not hard to grasp what's unappealing about it, whether that is its slower pace or the depressing mood that may be a bit difficult to get through, especially when you're in the mood to read something slightly more engaging. However, New Moon is still an important chapter that provides readers with some important Twilight lore, introducing audiences to Jacob's pack and his relationship with all the other wolves while also exploring his bond with Bella. The cover symbolizes Bella's breakdown after Edward leaves.

4 'Twilight' (2005)

Goodreads Rating: 3.65

Whether one loves or hates it, Twilight's impact on pop culture is undeniable, and the first book remains an iconic landmark in young adult fiction that impacted an entire generation. Featuring an iconic cover that represents the forbidden fruit from the Book of Genesis as well as Bella and Edward's forbidden love, Twilight introduces seventeen-year-old Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, who fall head over heels for each other in this unconventional love story with dangerous consequences.

Meyer's book is far from a masterpiece, with many considering it a "guilty pleasure." However, it would be a lie to deny that Twilight presents intriguing worldbuilding and memorable characters, with an engaging plot for its target audience, even if the writing is far from groundbreaking. While arguably still a better book than Eclipse, the first Twilight entry is the second lower-rated book in the franchise, perhaps because of its popularity, as more people have gotten their hands on it to see what its initial hype was all about.

3 'Eclipse' (2007)

Goodreads Rating: 3.73

With a torn red ribbon symbolizing Bella's choice between Edward and Jacob on its cover, Eclipse is all about the iconic love triangle in the franchise. Complications arise when Edward gets back to Forks and Bella attempts to decide between her love for the vampire and her friendship with the werewolf. In the meantime, she also finds herself facing the dilemma of leaving her mortality behind as she is put in danger again when Seattle is haunted by a string of mysterious killings.

Although some people even prefer New Moon to Eclipse, the Twilight entry seems to rank higher on the bookworm platform, perhaps because of its faster pace and the way there is a lot more going on. However, all the new information it provides may be why some readers, on the other hand, may not like it as much and find it slightly overwhelming — especially considering some of its frustrating plot points. Nonetheless, one of the strongest and most fun aspects of the book is the way Eclipse provides readers with more backstory for more of the powerful Cullens.

2 'Midnight Sun' (2020)

Goodreads Rating: 3.73

The latest Twilight novel captured the attention of many fans when it was announced and received a bit more positive feedback from critics and audiences alike than the rest of the saga, as seen through its Goodreads score. The book, which features a nod to the myth of Hades and Persephonis through its pomegranate cover, is a companion novel to the first entry and pretty much retells the events of Twilight, though this time from the perspective of Edward Cullen instead of that of the franchise's Bella Swan, who narrated all the other books.

Although not much changes from the original Twilight book (and some may even find it boring or repetitive for this reason), Midnight Sun is, in a way, an entirely new experience, so it is not surprising that fans of the franchise like it so much. It is an interesting book in that it invites readers into the mind of Edward Cullen and sets things from his perspective, giving long-time fans more insight to understand the character's behavior. It is an even more intriguing reading experience if readers are willing to re-read the original book so that they know exactly what each character is thinking during their shared moments.

1 'Breaking Dawn' (2008)

Goodreads Rating: 3.74

Unlike the movie franchise, Breaking Dawn is not divided into two books (though still divided into three parts, with the first and third sections written from Bella's perspective, and the second from the perspective of Jacob). It picks up after the events of the previous novel, Eclipse, and sees Bella and Edward Cullen finally get married much to Jacob's dismay. It eventually pictures a sick Bella, who faces unexpected, life-threatening situations, risking her human life and possible vampire immortality as a result.

Breaking Dawn's storyline is quite different from the three other books, which is probably why it is appealing to some even if it feels more rushed. Plus, while the film and the novel are obviously connected, some would be shocked to learn that one of the major differences between the movie and the book is the entire confrontation scene, which plays out quite differently — and more peacefully — in the book and there is no plot twist involving Alice's vision. Despite Reneesme's unnecessary plot point, it still makes sense that Breaking Dawn ranks high among the other novels if only for vampire Bella Swan, who is so much fun with a newly found confidence.

