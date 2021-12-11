The Twilight saga has been nothing short of life-changing for Millennials and Gen. Z, playing a major role in the entertainment landscape for several years. What made Twilight so successful isn’t the love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob, though, as you would believe from the film adaptations' marketing. As any true Twilight fan would know, the love Bella had for Jacob was never even close to being on the same level as Edward, making the “love triangle” practically nonexistent in the book series.

The beauty of Twilight is quite literally all of the characters (excluding the newcomer in Breaking Dawn) and how they exist in a universe that combines the best of the young adult and fantasy genres. Stephanie Meyer successfully made vampires even more alluring than they already were, and had her lead character utterly obsessed with them, channeling exactly how the fans feel. Plus, the setting of Forks, Washington lent the appeal of the Pacific Northwest and all of the stunning scenery, emphasizing the beauty of the universe that was already rife with it from having several of the world’s most attractive human beings in the Cullen and Hale family.

Below, we’ve ranked the books of the Twilight saga from worst to best, including Midnight Sun — a.k.a. Twilight from Edward’s perspective. Our choices may or may not be controversial, but some books stood out much more than the others, offering more of the characters to grow fond of or introducing lore that continued to change the world the characters existed in.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the 'Twilight' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

5. “Breaking Dawn”

Image via Summit Entertainment

Honestly, there’s one simple reason Breaking Dawn falls to the bottom: Renesmee. The last thing this final outing of Bella’s vampiric journey needed was a baby which created complications that were, frankly, hard to care about. Bella finally becoming a vampire — something she dreamed about from the beginning — became completely overshadowed by her new ever-growing infant that was already given a weird love story with Jacob Black as his obsession with Bella shifted to her offspring.

Upon reading the final installment, readers spend the last two-thirds of the book wishing the series had ended with Eclipse and Victoria’s death. Bella’s commitment to her pregnancy doesn’t make any sense for the character, nor does the child. Bella was willing to risk everything to become a vampire, willing to leave everything behind to start a new life. Having a child only almost left Bella dead before that became a reality. (Not to mention the leaps in logic that have to be forced to explain Edward the vampire getting Bella pregnant.) And, given Edward and Bella’s undying love for each other, which they would always put before everyone else, introducing a child to the dynamic just felt unrealistic and unneeded.

After Bella and Edward’s wedding, it all falls apart, making it clear that this book was unnecessary. There were numerous other opportunities to turn Bella into a vampire and end the story without a half-human/half-vampire child that almost gets them all killed by the Volturi. Little was gained from this book, which infinitely detracted from the legacy of the series.

4. “New Moon”

Image via Summit Entertainment

New Moon, the second book from Bella’s perspective, is hit-or-miss with readers. For this reader, it was a miss. Beginning with the birthday party from hell, Bella’s new and perfect life falls apart when Edward leaves Forks (and convinces the rest of his family to tag along with him). Considering how early it is in the series, the decision to have Edward leave already seemed rushed, and it was hard to understand how easily Bella and Edward’s relationship fell back into place upon his return. Especially since, as Edward was aware of when he left, there was still a murderous vampire — Victoria — set on killing Bella to get vengeance for her lovers’ death at Edward’s hands.

As far as Edward was aware, he left her unprotected with Victoria and her friend Laurent still out in the world, knowing exactly where Bella was. Her only protection was the Cullen family, who all deserted her. Unbeknownst to the Cullens, and luckily for Bella, she bonded with future werewolf Jacob Black. After months of being a zombie and treating her loved ones terribly following Edward’s leave, her friendship with Jacob saved her life, as Jacob and his pack killed Laurent when he arrived in Forks and made an attempt on Bella’s life.

While Jacob and Bella’s friendship is certainly a highlight of New Moon, the way it is depicted is a bit troublesome. Despite Bella’s continued push against Jacob’s romantic feelings for Bella, he consistently places those expectations on her and is left angry and frustrated when Bella doesn’t reciprocate his feelings for her. All in all, New Moon is more of a disappointment than an exciting next step for the reader. Laurent’s end and Victoria’s growing presence fall flat when the focus is completely on how Edward abandoned Bella, and the historic group of vampires known as the Volturi, who Edward attempts to have kill him when he believes Bella is dead, is better in theory than in action.

3. “Eclipse”

Image via Summit Entertainment

The third installment, Eclipse, feels like the end of the trilogy that the Twilight series should have been. More than a year after James’ death, Victoria’s plan to end Bella and the Cullens begins to take action, proving her to be quite the threat (even without the support of other experienced vampires behind her). She’s building an army of newborns — vampires that have just been turned and are more powerful than other vampires because their human blood still courses through their veins. It’s quite the “final battle” for the vampires and werewolves to face together. And, whatever small love triangle may exist is permanently put to an end when Bella agrees to marry Edward; on the condition that he turns her into a vampire after their wedding, of course.

Additionally, with the universe established, readers are able to learn more about the characters who have been circling Bella. She begins to grow closer to Jasper, learning the story of his life, just as she does with Rosalie. The Cullen family begins to feel like her own family, a much-needed step forward considering the plan is for Bella to leave Forks and her loved ones behind forever.

2. “Twilight”

But, of course, none of the others can stand next to our first introduction to this wonderful world. Twilight is a beautiful and strong start to Bella Swan’s life of love, vampires, and clumsiness. The idyllic (and fictional) take on the town of Forks, Washington comes together as the perfect home for Bella from the very start. Her relationship with Edward doesn’t hurt either, as readers are instantly drawn to the characters and the potential of their relationship. Edward, at this point, is the ideal fictional love interest, devoted and dedicated to his love.

Before the world becomes too complicated, the simplicity of vampires glimmering in the sun and staying in coastal, dark, small town locations to live out their immortal days is unreasonably alluring. Each of the characters has a purpose, however small that may be. Even Bella’s human friends are capable of being captivating, and their view of the Cullen family highlights just how unusual things are in Forks.

The Big Bad of the story, James, is also an unbelievably entertaining villain. His dedication to hunting his prey creates quite the bizarre and intense situation to follow, leading to readers seeing the other side of the Cullens, the part of them that knows how to protect itself and has lived for decades as the world’s deadliest predators. As far as beginnings go, Twilight is about as perfect as it can get. The book contains the perfect balance of romance, action, and fantasy, introducing a world and slew of characters that are impossible to forget.

1. “Midnight Sun”

Image via Summit Entertainment

Midnight Sun is, without a doubt, the best that the Twilight series has to offer. Published on August 4, 2020 — just over 12 years after the book series ended with Breaking Dawn — Midnight Sun is the thrilling first installment recaptured from Edward’s much more sophisticated view. At this point, Bella was just learning about the Cullens, being introduced to this world that was much more complicated than she could have ever imagined. Edward, however, had already been alive for over 100 years. He had experienced so much of life already that, when he meets Bella, it really does feel like she has changed everything for him.

From Edward’s perspective, readers are shown a much different version of what happened when Bella first came to Forks. We are given a better depiction of how Edward’s power works as he reads the minds of everyone around him, emphasizing how it fails him with Bella (and Charlie, too, at least to an extent). Edward’s struggle to be around Bella paints a much clearer picture of why exactly it was so difficult for him to control himself around Bella, something that was sorely lacking in the books from Bella’s perspective and made Edward seem far weaker than he actually was.

Plus, given Bella’s limited contact with the other members of Edward’s family, readers get a glimpse of Edward’s relationships with his family members with and without Bella around. Edward becomes much more than just Bella’s protector, and his family is actually fleshed out and new aspects of each character are introduced, like Alice’s reaction to finally learning who she was before becoming a vampire due to James’ attack. Even with Bella’s human friends, each character is shown much clearer than from Bella’s jaded view of them, as Edward can read their minds and has an incredible understanding of exactly who they are and what they want. The unbearable ones, like Jessica, are that much more unbearable, while others like Angela are shown to be pure, kind-hearted people, something Bella could never see as she never paid them much attention.

Perhaps Midnight Sun excelled and became the best of the series because the universe had already been established from Bella’s books. But, Edward is quite a fascinating character that the installment could have possibly been the best even if we were learning everything through his eyes and thoughts. He’s a character that has existed in the universe for much longer, showing everything that happens in a new light. His attraction to Bella and the need to protect her are much easier to understand, and it becomes much clearer why Edward’s family was willing to risk everything to help Edward protect Bella. Aside from Bella, the characters are the strongest in this book, making it quite an enjoyable and intriguing ride despite knowing where the story leads.

7 Movies Like 'Twilight' to Watch More Supernatural, Swoon-Worthy Romance Spooky star-crossed love ain't just for sparkly vampires.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email