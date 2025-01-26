For all the Twilight superfans out there still holding onto hope for extended cut of Breaking Dawn Part 2, director Bill Condon has some bittersweet news. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at Sundance while promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, Condon revealed that while longer versions of both films exist, the chances of seeing an extended Part 2 are slim — and it’s all thanks to the high cost of everyone's favourite demon child, Renesmee, the visual effects marvel. Okay, maybe not entirely, but let us explain.

“We do have a longer version of Part 1,” Condon confirmed, adding that Part 2 does exist “tucked away” but would require some serious resources to complete. “It would take a lot of money to create Renesmee at the level that we did before — that’s a joke,” he said with a laugh. But on a more serious note, Condon explained, “The actual combining them into one movie, I think, has never been of too much interest to the studio.”

What Is Preventing a 'Breaking Dawn: Part 2' Extended Cut?

For those wondering just how much effort it would take to finish an extended Breaking Dawn Part 2, Condon admitted it wouldn’t be a massive project — but it wouldn’t be cheap, either. “There is a cut of Part 2 that you could do that’s longer. It just needs money,” he explained. “It’s not that much [longer]. I think it’s like 10 minutes.” The reason for the holdup? To the shock of nobody, it all comes down to VFX. Breaking Dawn Part 2 is a visually intensive film, and adding even a few minutes to the runtime would require a significant investment to match the original film’s production quality. “That’s a big VFX movie, so anything you add…” Condon said.

Weintraub then floated the idea of crowdfunding, suggesting the rabid Twi-hard fanbase would undoubtedly come up with the money to make it happen. Condon's producing partner, Greg Yolen joked, “This is a GoFundMe in two hours.” While it’s clear the fanbase’s enthusiasm remains strong enough to back such an endeavor, Yolen playfully deflected the suggestion. “Take that up with Summit Entertainment,” he said, pointing to the studio who were responsible for bringing the movies to audiences.

For now, Twilight fans will have to be content with the original releases of Breaking Dawn — though it’s intriguing to know that longer versions are out there, waiting in the wings. Whether Summit Entertainment will ever decide to revisit the series in this way remains a mystery, but maybe they can just use the creepy Renesmee doll instead. Wouldn't that be something?

The full Twlight saga can be streamed now on Hulu. Stay tuned at Collider for further news out of the Sundance Film Festival.