The Big Picture The final battle in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2, added exclusively for the films, was a surprising and divisive change from the book's ending.

The climatic brawl between the Cullen family and the Volturi was intense and brutal, resulting in numerous casualties on both sides.

The reveal that the entire fight was a vision undermined the stakes and made the climax feel like a cop-out, leaving the Cullens in potential danger from the Volturi.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since Twilight first premiered in theaters. The supernatural romance saga was a pop culture phenomenon, with its four books and five movies becoming mainstays in the entertainment zeitgeist. The forbidden-yet-destined romance between Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) truly captivated a generation. For all the twists, turns, and deviations from the books, there is one pivotal sequence in the final installment of the saga that stands out as the most surprising and divisive change from its source material: the final battle in Breaking Dawn Part 2.

The climatic brawl between the Cullen family and their allies against the ancient Volturi was an addition entirely unique to the films, surprising readers who couldn’t have predicted such a major change from the book’s ending. However, the impact of this moment is ultimately fumbled when the entire sequence is revealed to be nothing more than a vision. While this fight was divisive for its bold new direction, the filmmakers should have committed to this bold choice rather than shortchange its own impact.

What Happens at the End of 'Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2'?

Image via Summit Entertainment

Audiences in theaters were absolutely shocked when the grand finale to the Twilight series featured an all-out vampire battle between the Cullens and the Volturi that resulted in numerous, almost indiscriminate, casualties on both sides. At the end of Breaking Dawn Part 2, the Cullens have amassed a group of allies in solidarity against the Volturi, who are coming to the Pacific Northwest after being misinformed on the nature of Edward and Bella’s child, Renesmee. Having been mistaken for an Immortal Child, a vampire turned while still being a kid, she has been deemed far too dangerous and unpredictable to exist. Though she is proven not to be one, Aro (Michael Sheen), the leader of the Volturi, remains poised for a fight.

Even after Alice (Ashley Greene) attempts to show Aro a vision of the future, he stays resolute in his decision and accosts her and Jasper (Jackson Rathbone). Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) immediately springs to action to rescue his family members but is suddenly decapitated by Aro. The death of Carlisle is the most jarring singular beat in the entire saga, immediately inciting unconstrained rage from the rest of the Cullens.

The ensuing fight is brutal and unrelenting, depicting countless friend and foe destroyed. Each subsequent death makes the sequence feel like a horrific accident that you can't look away from as no one seems guaranteed to make it out alive. Jasper, Seth (Booboo Stewart), and Leah (Julia Jones) are all killed, as are Marcus (Christopher Heyerdahl) and Jane (Dakota Fanning). It’s a genuinely jaw-dropping experience for the sheer audacity and brutality of the fighting — until it's not.

While the shock is still setting in for audiences, it’s revealed that the entire fight was a vision Alice was showing Aro. The reveal that it was all a projection should have felt like a major relief, as fan-favorite characters were shown to have survived. However, once the moment settles, the fake out makes the whole climax come to a non-committal sputter that makes the change from the books feel altogether unnecessary. The movie had already taken major liberties from the book by even depicting any fighting at all, as this sequence never happened in the books, but the way they handled this conclusion ultimately felt like a cop-out.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’ Has ‘Camp Rock’ To Thank for This Star

Why the Twist at the End of 'Breaking Dawn Part 2' Doesn't Work

Image via Summit Entertainment

The main reason that this intended climax ended up having the opposite effect was due to its own devaluing of the stakes that had been built up not just for this movie, but for the past few installments. Since New Moon, the Volturi had been set up as the most powerful enemies who were entirely capable of destroying the otherwise immortal vampires. The immortality of the Cullens was in genuine danger when the Volturi were involved. While there is satisfaction knowing that the Cullen family are safe and together, it almost feels incongruous with the escalated danger in each movie. The vegetarian coven had faced countless enemies before, showing that the destruction of vampires was an entirely tangible threat to them and their safety.

Even just for Breaking Dawn Part 2, so much of the plot of the final film was spent building up alliances in order to combat the older vampire coven. Rather than focus on the core characters that audiences had spent years growing connected to, the series immensely expanded the cast of characters in the movie, only for their numerous introductions to feel like unnecessary bloating of the plot. While these characters were all interesting and expanded the scale of the vampire world, they divided the screen time too thin and prevented characters the audience already loved from receiving the spotlight.

A Final Fight Would Have Been a Better Ending For the 'Twilight Saga'

Image via Summit Entertainment

Keeping in mind the pacifistic ideals that Carlisle had set up with his family, the desire for genuine stakes in the final confrontation isn’t because a final fight is the only way to end a movie. Given that the series is centered around a romance, there was no specific need for an Avengers-style throw down to end the saga. In fact, the number of "casualties" in the final cut would have likely been too much for the target audience, as viewers skewed towards a younger age.

However, the filmmakers made the choice to lean into the idea that the Cullens needed to stand up to the status quo and despotic control of the Volturi. In doing so, they established that the Volturi set an outdated and needlessly close-minded precedent for vampire covens. It wasn’t just a confrontation of groups; it was a battle between ideals and the future of vampire culture. Keeping an actual confrontation between the two groups that included genuine sacrifices would have made for greater narrative payoff than what was actually presented. Whether it be the noble sacrifice of Carlisle, who would have been a powerful martyr for the peaceful coven, or even some of the wolves, who demonstrated that peace could be found even among former foes, there would have been narrative significance to any deaths that were followed through on. It would have paid off the stakes set up over the series and cemented that a new era was coming for the otherwise archaic vampire community.

The movie presents the ending as a peaceful conclusion to the conflict. The Cullens successfully protected their own as Bella and Edward are able to truly start their happy, married life together. However, though the Volturi retreated, they were never conclusively defeated. In fact, the lack of a decisive victor in the confrontation between the two groups leaves the likely possibility that the Cullens remain in danger because of the looming threat of a Volturi grudge. The European coven remains the global leadership of the vampires, but now they are openly threatened by the Cullens. Rather than provide sustainable peace, the lack of a final fight actually set the stage for future conflicts between the warring groups.

Fans of the series can watch Bella and Edward's love story once again as Lionsgate will release a special 15th-anniversary collection of the films on October 17, 2023.