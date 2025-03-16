The Twilight saga is full of unforgettable moments, but one of its most iconic scenes came in the first movie, when the romance between Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen was just heating up. The scene in question arose when Edward turned up to take Bella on a date, only to be greeted by Charlie Swan, Bella's father, with a shotgun. As it turns out, that moment was actually inspired by Jackson Rathbone’s real-life experiences. While speaking to Collider's Maggie Lovitt at Indiana Comic Con, Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale, revealed that the scene stemmed from a story he told Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke about his own father’s approach to meeting his sisters’ boyfriends.

"There's a scene in the first movie where Charlie is going to meet Edward, and he's cleaning his shotgun. That actually comes from my real life. I told Catherine Hardwicke a story about whenever I was a kid—I grew up in Texas, I grew up with guns—and whenever my older sisters would have their boyfriends come over, that would happen to be the time my dad would be teaching me how to clean a gun."

Jackson Rathbone Would Answer The Door With a Gun In His Hand

He explained that his father would make him answer the door while in the middle of cleaning, setting the perfect tone for an intimidating introduction.

"So I would answer the door while I was holding a .45 pistol, and there'd be some young, pimply boy like 'I'm here to see your sister' [in a breaking voice]. I bring them in, and my dad would be like, ‘You always bring them the boy. Okay, I’m not gonna go get the door, you go get the door.’ My dad would sit there with a shotgun cracked open on his lap. ‘What’s your name, boy?’ I swear to you, I’m not lying."

Rathbone finished by noting that Hardwicke had been so tickled by the story that she immediately wrote it into the script, and it made it into the final movie, before adding that he realized it was a story he hadn't often shared, which made it all the more meaningful.

