The Twilight Saga is an incredibly iconic fantasy romance series based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, centering on an epic love story between a human and a vampire. It became extremely popular among teenage girls and quickly grew into a global phenomenon spanning five movies, with a new Twilight series currently in development.

Starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as her vampire boyfriend, Edward Cullen, the series has its own rules for vampires that are quite different from the classic folklore, including sparkly skin and color-changing eyes. The undead beings are shown to not only have superior strength, endurance, and speed but also whatever abilities and traits they had as humans become greatly enhanced as vampires, with some of them even gaining unique supernatural gifts, such as telepathy or clairvoyance.

5 Emmett: Superior Strength

Played by Kellan Lutz, Emmett Cullen became part of the family when Rosalie (Nikki Reed) found him near death after a bear attack. Wanting to save him, she resisted the urge to feed on him and carried him for miles to Carlisle (Peter Facinelli). Once a vampire, Emmett developed feelings for his savior and accepted his new life quickly. He had been a railroad worker and woodsman who loved drinking and gambling, and his playful and reckless manner passed onto his next life, along with his physical strength that was greatly enhanced.

He does not have any supernatural abilities like some of his siblings since not every vampire develops such gifts as they're only enhancements to already existing traits. Regardless, he was incredibly strong as a human due to his farm upbringing and continued work in physically demanding jobs.

While all vampires develop improved strength, Emmett's is far superior to anyone else's and is able to defeat other vampires and even shape-shifters thanks to brute force alone. Although he can easily take on any opponent, due to his reckless nature, he is not a particularly skilled fighter and can be defeated through cunning fight tactics.

4 Jasper Hale: Pathokinesis

Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone) is Carlisle's adopted son, arriving to the family already a vampire and still adjusting to his new "vegetarian" diet, struggling to contain himself at the smell of human blood. Before he met Alice and joined the Cullens, he fought in the Civil War until he was turned to become part of a newborn army created by a vampire who wanted to gain control over the territory. He was tasked with controlling the newborns, something he could do quite easily as his charisma and empathy as a human became so enhanced as a vampire that he could feel and influence other's emotions.

Called pathokinesis, this ability allows Jasper to sense the feelings of others around him and alter them as he likes, a very subtle gift described by Edward, as it usually goes unnoticed by those he uses it on. It becomes useful when resolving conflict and alleviating tension, as it can make people calmer and reduce their hostility at the moment. Once he leaves the proximity of his target, the effect goes away, and he can't extend it very far.

The biggest downside of this power is its flip side of feeling other people's emotions, which was particularly harrowing for him when he was still feeding on human blood, as he could feel the pain and fear of his victims.

3 Bella Swan: Mental Shield

Becoming a Cullen by marriage in Breaking Dawn, Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan starts the series as a normal 17-year-old high schooler and the quintessential Mary Sue, as everyone at her new school loves her. Gaining many friends and suitors quickly, she makes an effort to socialize, but she is the quiet and reclusive type. She much rather would prefer to spend time by herself reading and listening to music as she prefers being unknown. In fact, her desire to keep her thoughts to herself is so great as a human that she can thwart Edward's attempts at reading her mind, a skill that would become much more powerful once she becomes a vampire.

Bella's mental shield manifests as protection from other psychic powers, such as Edward's mind reading and other vampiric abilities like illusory pain or sensory paralysis, gifts that members of the Volturi guard have. As a human, this power only applied to herself with no way to control it, but once she is converted, it becomes greatly enhanced. She gains control of her shield and learns that she can extend it to others.

She trains this ability until she can protect large groups at once, a skill that became incredibly useful when facing the Volturi, with its leader Aro (Michael Sheen) becoming particularly fascinated with such skill. Though this shield is very powerful, it is limited by only being useful against mental attacks, leaving her and those under her protection vulnerable to physical strikes.

2 Edward Cullen: Telepathy

Edward Cullen is the handsome, brooding immortal love interest of the fantasy saga, played by one of the best Roberts in film, Robert Pattinson. Converted to a vampire by Carlisle to save him from dying of Spanish Influenza, he was the first to be added to the fascinating Cullen found family. He is charming, yet quiet and stubborn, originally unhappy with his life as a vampire until he meets Bella. One of the reasons he is drawn to the human girl in the first place, other than her particularly tantalizing blood, is that she is a mystery to him as he cannot read her thoughts as he can with everyone else, as he gained telepathy once he became a vampire.

This ability allows Edward to read other people's minds, being able to hear their thoughts and see the images they are thinking of. This power works like a sense, constantly receiving other people's thoughts, much like hearing sounds. He can tone them down if he isn't paying attention and focus on someone in particular to perceive their mind much more clearly. His telepathy can extend further out, even reaching miles, the closer bond he has with a person.

This ability is limited to only hearing the thoughts of someone at the time, unlike Volturi leader Aro, who can know every single thought, feeling, and memory someone has had through touch. While it can be incredibly useful, Edward finds having to hear other people's thoughts all the time boring and sometimes outright unpleasant, especially when he's at school surrounded by teenage boys.

1 Alice Cullen: Subjective Precognition

Played by Ashley Greene, Alice is one of Carlisle's "adopted" children and a member of the vampire coven residing in Forks at the beginning of the saga. She is sweet, optimistic, and caring but also sly and cunning, choosing to do things her own unique way. Out of the Cullens, she is the one who took the most liking to Bella outside of Edward and welcomed her into the family with open arms. She is described as "pixie-like" and graceful, and despite her small stature, she is a very capable fighter, not only through speed and agility but also the precognitive ability that allows her to see into future possibilities.

Her power works by receiving glimpses of the future, sometimes as feelings, other times as detailed images, but these visions are subjective. She can see into the future once a decision has been made, so the future might be different if someone changes their mind. If a decision is not firmly rooted, she can see multiple outcomes at once. With this ability, she can keep tabs on certain events and people, amassing riches for her coven by making predictions on the stock market.

Although these powers are limited because she cannot foresee events involving wolf shape-shifters, and they're not infallible as they're based on the transient nature of other's choices, it is an extremely useful skill to have. For this reason, she is coveted by the powerful Volturi coven who have invited her multiple times to join, but she always refuses as she prefers to stay with her family.

