The Twilight saga may have ended over a decade ago, but the actors who played the Cullen family are still deeply invested in their characters’ stories—and they have some ideas about where the franchise could go next. During Megacon Orlando, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt spoke with Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli, and Kellan Lutz, where Rathbone pitched an idea for a Twilight prequel that might sound familiar to Avengers fans. Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale in the films, shared his pride in the series and admitted that he wouldn’t change anything about his experiences. But that doesn’t mean he’s done thinking about the Twilight universe — far from it.

"I'm really proud of the series, and I don't have regrets. I don't think there's anything I wish I would have done differently, and I think what was in the films told the story in a certain way. It's really through the lens of Bella and Edward," he explained. But if he had a say in where the saga went next, then he would be coming for blood.

"I do think it would be really cool to see like a 'Twilight: Origins', you know. I want to see Kellan get mauled by a bear. I also think it would be a cool movie to see Emmett get mauled by a bear."

For those who need a refresher on their Twilight lore, Emmett Cullen (Lutz) was transformed into a vampire by Carlisle after being fatally wounded in a bear attack — something that was only briefly referenced in the films. Clearly, Rathbone thinks that moment deserves a more dramatic, up-close depiction, or maybe he just wants to stop going to conventions with Lutz and to feed him to a grizzly. But beyond that, Rathbone also wants a deeper dive his on-screen partner as well:

"I do think there's, like, just such a wealth of really interesting characters that Stephenie [Meyer] created. And it's kind of like, you know, that in my head, it's like that scene in Avengers, you know, at the end, when they all come back through the big mystic portal, and then it's like, you see them all there. And we got a little bit of that in Breaking Dawn. But I want to see more about who those people are. I really want to see Alice, and her backstory, to me, is probably the coolest."

Ashley Greene Is Ready for More Alice Cullen

Image via Megacon

Greene, who played Alice Cullen, one of the most popular characters in the saga, agreed wholeheartedly. "I think it would be really cool to explore her backstories, and where she came from, even though it's been said she can't really remember a lot, but I think it still really informed choices for Alice and who she is, why she's who she is," Greene said.

The Twilight books revealed that Alice was institutionalized as a human because of her abilities, eventually being turned into a vampire by a kindhearted doctor who sought to protect her from James, the same tracker vampire who hunted Bella in the first film. Greene believes there's plenty more to explore from Alice’s past, and she’s seen firsthand how much fans want it:

"I've also seen really incredible fan shorts where they show kind of snippets of her backstory, and it's really fascinating."

And like Twilight fans everywhere, Greene is still as in love with her character as ever:

"I am the same way that all you guys fell in love with Alice, I fell in love with Alice too, and I'm kind of selfishly like, give me everything and let me see." Still if there were an Origins movie, Greene knows exactly what she wants to see most:

"I'd also love to see how Jasper and I met—like that, those moments. I think that would be very cool."

With Twilight experiencing a resurgence in popularity on streaming, and with an animated Twilight series in the works, it’s not impossible that we could see an Origins project in the future. Stephenie Meyer and Summit Entertainment, the ball is in your court. Give us what we want and let us see Kellan Lutz face off against one very unlucky bear.