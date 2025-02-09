The Twilight saga has no shortage of memorable moments, but fans might not know that one of the franchise’s most pivotal scenes—Edward Cullen’s transformation—was almost derailed by an unexpected sexy whisper from Peter Facinelli. At MegaCon Orlando — where they were speaking with Collider's Maggie Lovitt — Facinelli, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, and Jackson Rathbone reunited to share some of their best (and funniest) behind-the-scenes memories from the vampire phenomenon. And thanks to Facinelli, we now know that Edward’s intense, life-changing moment nearly turned into an outtake.

As any Twilight fan knows, Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson) was turned into a vampire by Carlisle Cullen (Facinelli) after succumbing to the Spanish flu in 1918. The scene in Twilight where Carlisle makes the fateful decision to bite Edward is one of the most crucial moments in the franchise’s lore. But, as Facinelli revealed at MegaCon, it was also now one of the most notorious for all of them in hindsight.

"I leaned in the first time, on the first take, and said, 'I'm sorry,'" Facinelli said. "Cause I felt like Carlisle didn't really ask for permission—you should always ask for permission."

But when it came time for the second take, Facinelli decided to shake things up.

"But on the second take, I leaned in and said, 'Rob, you're so handsome. And then he smiled a little bit. And that's the take that's in the movie."

The 'Twilight' Saga Is Full of Hilarious Hijinks

Image via Megacon

The chaos behind the scenes of the Twilight movies is quite well known at this point. Whether it was Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's real-life relationship dominating headlines, or Taylor Lautner nearly being recast after the first film and then feasting on protein for months to become a buff werewolf in a chiseled flesh costume, there was no shortage of drama throughout the franchise's five-movie run.

And even beyond the tabloid reports, the movies were filled with hilarious mishaps and unexpected moments, from actors struggling with vampire contacts and prosthetic fangs, to abducting fake corpses, to Robert Pattinson openly roasting Edward Cullen during interviews — we highly recommend you listen to the commentary tracks featuring Stewart and Pattinson on Twilight and Eclipse. And that's before we even get to the saga of Renesmee, the demonic baby that was forged in the fires of some of the most galling and alarming CGI ever seen. We love you, Twilight, you little weirdo.