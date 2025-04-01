Twilight fans never miss an opportunity to return to Forks, and Netflix decided that it will make revisiting Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) a lot easier for its subscribers. Today, the streamer announced that all five movies of The Twilight Saga are coming to the catalog. And you will be able to sit down and binge-watch them sooner rather than later: the movies will become available on May 1.

At this point, most of us know the story of Bella Swan by heart. The teenage girl goes to Washington to live with her father and enrolls in a new school in which she has a hard time adjusting. However, she is instantly taken by Edward Cullen, whose peculiar behavior around her starts grabbing her attention. After the duo falls in love, Bella discovers that Edward is a vampire, and they decide to be together even though she is the natural prey of the 108-year-old creature.

As with any popular franchise, Twilight has its share of lovers and haters, but one thing they have to agree upon is that the five movies were hits. The franchise started out as a tentative adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series, with a relatively small budget of $37 million. After audiences responded well to the movie in 2008, though, the franchise took flight and it ended up raking in over $3.3 billion in cinemas alone.

A Lot Of Huge Hollywood Names Starred In 'Twilight'

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan standing close together in the woods in Twilight: New Moon The Cullen family sitting at Bella and Edward's wedding ceremony in Breaking Dawn Part 1 Angela and Jessica looking in the same direction at the cafeteria in Twilight Jane (Dakota Fanning) from the Volturi in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn the-twilight-saga-eclipse-bryce-dallas-howard Aro standing in the snow talking to someone off-camera in Breaking Dawn twilight-breaking-dawn-part-2
As it grew, the franchise also managed to attract some pretty big names to its cast. The original cast members included Peter Facinelli (Nurse Jackie), Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House), Nikki Reed (Sleepy Hollow), Kellan Lutz (FBI: Most Wanted), Billy Burke (Fire Country), Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone), Ashley Greene (Bombshell), Jackson Rathbone (The Last Ship) and Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor 2). Later, the cast added names like Michael Sheen (Good Omens), Bryce Dallas Howard (Argylle), Dakota Fanning (The Perfect Couple), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From), Mia Maestro (Mayans, M.C.), Maggie Grace (Suits L.A.), Rami Malek (Oppenheimer) and Lee Pace (Foundation). The adaptation was handled by Melissa Rosenberg, who later went on to create and write Jessica Jones and Red Widow. The screenwriter also penned several episodes of Dexter, The O.C. and Party of Five. The franchise kicked off with Catherine Hardwicke (Mafia Mamma) at the helm, and then Chris Weitz (AfrAId) took over directing duties for New Moon. David Slade (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) took the reins of Eclipse and then Bill Condon (Kiss of the Spider Woman) was responsible for sending the franchise off with both parts of Breaking Dawn. You will be able to stream all installments of The Twilight Saga starting on May 1 on Netflix.
Twilight

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s book of the same name, Twilight follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who falls madly in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who she soon finds out is a vampire. Falling in love with her at the same time, Edward and Bella must overcome obstacles to preserve their forbidden relationship.
Source: Tudum