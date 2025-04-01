Twilight fans never miss an opportunity to return to Forks, and Netflix decided that it will make revisiting Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) a lot easier for its subscribers. Today, the streamer announced that all five movies of The Twilight Saga are coming to the catalog. And you will be able to sit down and binge-watch them sooner rather than later: the movies will become available on May 1.
At this point, most of us know the story of Bella Swan by heart. The teenage girl goes to Washington to live with her father and enrolls in a new school in which she has a hard time adjusting. However, she is instantly taken by Edward Cullen, whose peculiar behavior around her starts grabbing her attention. After the duo falls in love, Bella discovers that Edward is a vampire, and they decide to be together even though she is the natural prey of the 108-year-old creature.
As with any popular franchise, Twilight has its share of lovers and haters, but one thing they have to agree upon is that the five movies were hits. The franchise started out as a tentative adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series, with a relatively small budget of $37 million. After audiences responded well to the movie in 2008, though, the franchise took flight and it ended up raking in over $3.3 billion in cinemas alone.
A Lot Of Huge Hollywood Names Starred In 'Twilight'
Twilight
- Release Date
- 2008-11-20
- Rating
- PG-13
- Genres
- Romance (Genre), Fantasy (Genre), Drama (Genre)
- Runtime
- 120 minutes
- Netflix
- See at Netflix
- Netflix
- See at Netflix
- Netflix
- See at Netflix
- Crave Starz
- See at Crave Starz
- Peacock Premium
- See at Peacock Premium
- Peacock
- See at Peacock
- Crave
- See at Crave
- Stan
- See at Stan
- VUDU
- See at VUDU
- Amazon
- See at Amazon
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- Prime Video
- See at Prime Video
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Rakuten TV
- See at Rakuten TV
- Prime Video
- See at Prime Video
- Fetch TV
- See at Fetch TV
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Spectrum On Demand
- See at Spectrum On Demand
- Amazon
- See at Amazon
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- Sky Store
- See at Sky Store
- Plex
- See at Plex
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Cineplex
- See at Cineplex
- Plex
- See at Plex
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Windows Store
- See at Windows Store
- Windows Store
- See at Windows Store
- VUDU
- See at VUDU
- Amazon
- See at Amazon
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- Prime Video
- See at Prime Video
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Rakuten TV
- See at Rakuten TV
- Prime Video
- See at Prime Video
- Fetch TV
- See at Fetch TV
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Amazon
- See at Amazon
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- AppleTV
- See at AppleTV
- Sky Store
- See at Sky Store
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Cineplex
- See at Cineplex
- YouTube
- See at YouTube
- Windows Store
- See at Windows Store
- Windows Store
- See at Windows Store