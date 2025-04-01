Twilight fans never miss an opportunity to return to Forks, and Netflix decided that it will make revisiting Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) a lot easier for its subscribers. Today, the streamer announced that all five movies of The Twilight Saga are coming to the catalog. And you will be able to sit down and binge-watch them sooner rather than later: the movies will become available on May 1.

At this point, most of us know the story of Bella Swan by heart. The teenage girl goes to Washington to live with her father and enrolls in a new school in which she has a hard time adjusting. However, she is instantly taken by Edward Cullen, whose peculiar behavior around her starts grabbing her attention. After the duo falls in love, Bella discovers that Edward is a vampire, and they decide to be together even though she is the natural prey of the 108-year-old creature.

As with any popular franchise, Twilight has its share of lovers and haters, but one thing they have to agree upon is that the five movies were hits. The franchise started out as a tentative adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series, with a relatively small budget of $37 million. After audiences responded well to the movie in 2008, though, the franchise took flight and it ended up raking in over $3.3 billion in cinemas alone.

A Lot Of Huge Hollywood Names Starred In 'Twilight'