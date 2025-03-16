More than a decade after The Twilight Saga wrapped, fans still can’t get enough of the Cullens. The beloved vampire family continues to inspire fan discussions, memes, fan-fiction and even speculation about what their immortal lives would look like in the modern day. While Breaking Dawn - Part 2 left Alice and Jasper happily together as part of the forever-young Cullen clan, the question remains: what would they be doing in 2025? And you know what, folks? It's a great question.

At Indiana Comic Con, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt sat down with Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale) and Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen) to reflect on their time in the Twilight franchise and answer the all-important question of what their characters would be doing in the present day. Given their supernatural longevity, Jasper and Alice have had more than a century to adapt to new trends, but their responses prove that even vampires have their limits—especially when it comes to social media. When asked where Alice would be in 2025, it was almost as if Greene had inherited her character's precognitive ability to see where trends were going.

“Oh yeah, she’d TikTok for sure,” she confirmed, envisioning Alice as a full-fledged influencer. “I feel like she would have her own design fashion house. I think she would have her own wedding planning company. Like, she would be busy doing things that are called fashion and love.”

Alice's flair for the dramatic would make her a natural fit for a social media empire, but she obviously would not be doing it alone, as Jasper would be alongside her in a more supervisory role. “I would be her Instagram boyfriend, take the pictures,” Rathbone added. “Like, ‘Get another one. Get a higher angle.’”

Would Carlisle Cullen Also Be On TikTok?

Peter Facinelli, who was also part of the panel, had a very different answer when asked what his character, Carlisle Cullen, would be doing in 2025. Unlike Alice, who would embrace the influencer world, and Jasper, who would avoid it altogether, Carlisle would be exactly the same. “I’d be doing doctorly things,” Facinelli said matter-of-factly. “Helping people.”

Greene and Rathbone quickly picked up on the contrast between Alice’s social media stardom and Carlisle’s more traditional role as the family patriarch and town doctor. While Alice would be thriving in front of a camera, Carlisle would still be in a hospital, saving lives, just as he had for centuries. “He’s 350 years old,” Facinelli added, emphasizing that Carlisle has been around long enough to know what works. “He’s not changing now.”

So folks, there you have it: Alice Cullen's social media empire is in full flow somewhere in the multiverse. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from the Twilight panel at Indiana Comic Con.