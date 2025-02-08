The Twilight saga may have been a brooding supernatural romance on-screen, but behind the scenes, things were a lot less serious—especially when it came to the Cullen family. During MEGACON Orlando, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt caught up with Twilight alums Kellan Lutz, Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone, where they reminisced about their time playing immortal vampires—and revealed a particularly hilarious incident involving a life-sized dummy of Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan.

As fans will remember, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 featured a harrowing scene in which Bella, after giving birth to Renesmee (the demon baby from hell), was left on the brink of death, requiring Edward (Robert Pattinson) to turn her into a vampire. For those intense moments, the production team created a hyper0realistic "dead Bella" prop, which, it turns out, became an irresistible target for on-set mischief.

According to Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen, she and Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen) couldn’t resist messing around with the eerily lifelike Stewart replica:

"Peter and I also got in trouble for playing with a life-sized doll of a dead Bella," Greene revealed, cracking up the audience. Facinelli then expanded on how their little prank quickly escalated into a producer-level problem:

"They were shooting on stage, and we had to wait until their scene was over, but then all of a sudden I bumped into this table, and there’s a life-sized Kristen Stewart laying on the table. They made a doll for when she breaks her back. It looked exactly like her, so I bumped into it and I was like, ‘Sorry, Kristen.’"

The Cullen Family Had No Respect for Dead Bella

Once they realized what they had stumbled upon, Facinelli and Greene did what any self-respecting actors with time to kill would do:

"So then we were laughing, and taking selfies and picking her nose. We were gonna show it to her later," he admitted, but their fun came to an abrupt halt when security stepped in and ruined it for everyone.

"Then security showed up and said ‘The producers had to talk to us, so we need to take your phones because if they get hacked and this gets, you know, leaked on the internet…’ So, yeah, we got in trouble."

If we're honest, this seems like the kind of shenanigans we really want to see and hear about when it comes to movies that can sometimes take themselves too seriously. And while we’ll never get to see those forbidden Bella Swan dummy selfies (thanks, security), it’s good to know that the actors embraced the silliness.