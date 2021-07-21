It's been over 16 years since we first saw Twilight on our movie screens, with the first film arriving in 2008 and the final installment in the Twilight Saga being released in 2012. Based on the hit book series by Stephanie Meyer, the YA paranormal romance franchise was a huge hit, shooting Meyer to a new height of popularity, along with stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

The five-film franchise translated Meyer's world of sparkly vampires to the big screen, and the author's unique take on vampires was a significant departure from their usual depiction. However, when it comes to watching the movies in order, things are pretty straightforward, with one minor caveat: there are only four novels in the book series, but there are five total films. The extra installment was necessary because the last book, Breaking Dawn, is so jam-packed that it had to be broken into two movies — a trend that was also undertaken for other YA franchises such as Harry Potter and The Hunger Games.

With a resurgence in appreciation for the Twilight saga, it's time to look back at the movies and start from the beginning before Bella and Edward ever met. Book lovers will know that these five movies do not cover Meyer's book Midnight Sun, which is a version of the Twilight story told from the perspective of Edward Cullen.

Recently, all five Twilight movies were added to Tubi, the ever-popular free streaming service.

Regardless, whether you are watching the epic saga of Bella and Edward for the first time, or you are interested in going through it again, the list below will help keep you on track and best follow this supernatural love story as it unfolds.