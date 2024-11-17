The Twilight saga continues to have a hold on legions of devoted fans. For fans of the franchise, the movies are easy to rewatch repeatedly. The story of Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) simply never gets old. The movies are based on the bestselling book series by Stephanie Meyers. The movies in the franchise highlight the best and worst of the stories featured in the books, while sometimes adding new spins on the characters and their respective narratives.

The Twilight movies are mostly faithful adaptations of the books. The movies bring Bella and Edward's epic romance to life and allow fans to appreciate how silly and enjoyable this story continues to be. Each movie highlights the best of the books and showcases why this fandom is always easy to revisit. Some movies in the franchise, like The Twilight Saga: New Moon, are difficult to revisit because of the characters' stories. Others, like Twilight, are easy to re-visit because they appeal to new and existing fans.

5 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' (2009)

Directed by Chris Weitz

The Twilight Saga: New Moon is, unfortunately, the least rewatchable movie of the franchise. Like its novel counterpart, the story featured here is among the weakest. The story features Bella at her most desperate, as she mourns the fact that Edward simply leaves. His reasoning is flawed, as he feels that he poses a danger to Bella, even though they have known each other for some time at this point in the story.

The story here also could have been a chance to deepen Bella and Jacob's (Taylor Lautner) relationship, since it's Jacob who comforts Bella as she struggles with the fact that she's been abandoned. Watching Bella and Jacob get closer and connect on a deeper level is the most compelling part of this chapter in the story. However, their relationship feels rushed in the movie, and it is clear that Bella is simply waiting for an opportunity to rekindle her romance with Edward despite being abandoned by him.

The fact that Edward spends so much of the story absent from the main narrative is another reason why this movie is difficult to revisit. Since so much of this franchise centers on Bella and Edward's love story, it isn't easy to revisit the story when they are apart for such a significant amount of time. For Bella and Jacob fans, this story may well be the most rewatchable movie in the franchise. Unfortunately, their story is too short-lived to invest in when looking at the big picture.

4 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' (2011)

Directed by Bill Condon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 is the beginning of the end of this franchise. The final book in the Twilight book series, Breaking Dawn, was adapted into two movies. Part 1 sees Bella and Edward get married, experience their honeymoon, and subsequently conceive a baby. Much of the conflict revolves around Jacob objecting to the idea of Bella giving birth, since it's established that giving birth to a half-vampire baby could have dire consequences for a human.

What makes this particular entry rewatchable is largely the wedding itself, which is what Bella and Edward's story has been building to. Additionally, there is a lot of fun to be had in watching Jacob defend Bella so passionately and fight for her well-being. This chapter of the story distils so much of what made this love triangle so charming to follow. Watching Jacob and Edward each do their best to prove how much they love Bella highlights why they were considered top-tier love interests in their own time.

Unfortunately, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 sets the stage for the grand finale, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2, which makes the movie harder to invest in. The slower pace of this first half of the finale proves that Breaking Dawn could have been adapted into a single movie. So much of the story is simply laying the groundwork for the epic finale that is to come. While the tension-building is effective, it takes too long, making this a frustrating part of the Twilight saga to re-watch.

3 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' (2010)

Directed by David Slade

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse is the third entry in the franchise. The story follows Victoria (Bryce Dallas Howard) as a vampire seeking revenge against Edward, who killed her mate in the franchise's first entry. Additionally, Bella is honest about her intention to eventually become a vampire so that she can live with Edward forever. Her father, Charlie (Billy Burke), encourages her to spend more time with people other than Edward.

This is another example of the franchise highlighting the love triangle between Bella, Jacob, and Edward that made this series so compelling to many fans. Edward and Jacob's conflict makes the story more engaging and easy to revisit time and again. There are some truly tense moments between Edward and Jacob, which elevate an otherwise objectively silly narrative about newborn vampires and the threat of a vampire army.

Ultimately, what makes The Twilight Saga: Eclipse so easy to re-watch is the fact that it captures so much of what made this series so compelling to so many fans. The movie captures the conflict between Jacob and Edward while putting Bella in a position to choose her future. This chapter of the story also solidifies Bella's future, as she is able to think about what actually turning into a vampire and spending her life with Edward would mean. This also makes the movie easy to revisit.

2 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (2012)

Directed by Bill Condon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 is the massive finale of this franchise that continues to inspire its loyal fanbase. The story picks up where Part 1 of the story ends, with Bella becoming a vampire after the birth of her daughter. The Volturi, or the worldwide vampire leadership, targets Bella and Edward's daughter, as the existence of such a child is against vampire laws. Alice (Ashley Greene) foresees a massive battle that leads to chaos and destruction if a resolution isn't reached.

There is so much that makes this final Twilight movie worth re-watching over and over again. For example, Alice's vision alone is a dramatic, heart-stopping sequence that brings a layer of gravitas to the story. Additionally, since the entire story has built up to Bella and Edward spending eternity together, it is charming to see them at the beginning of this journey. There is a bittersweetness that comes from revisiting this final chapter.

Overall, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 is a summary of everything that made the franchise so compelling. It is silly, heartfelt, and sometimes completely unhinged in the best possible way. Renesmee's (Mackenzie Foy) rapid growth that seemingly goes unnoticed by her grandfather is particularly humorous. Bella and Edward's love story so far has led to this moment, and it is deeply charming to see them lean into their imperfections as they start this new chapter.

1 'Twilight' (2008)

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke

The first movie in the Twilight franchise is the most rewatchable. The movie introduces audiences to Bella, Edward, Jacob, and the dynamics that continue to captivate fans across generations. Through Bella, viewers also meet the entire Cullen family. These lovable vampires have decidedly mixed reactions to Bella. Bella becomes increasingly enamored with Edward, and finds herself getting deeper into his immortal world.

What makes the first movie so rewatchable is the fact that it is an accessible entry point into the franchise for those who are fans of the books and those who aren't. The Twilight lore is presented in such an accessible way in the first movie. There are many iconic moments that make the movie worth revisiting time and again. The baseball scene, the forest scene, and the classroom scenes are examples of snippets that themselves can continually be revisited by fans.

Additionally, Twilight effectively builds excitement for the subsequent entries in the franchise. Since this movie is the beginning of the story, there is so much potential. Twilight is charming in its simplicity, and in the way it captures the teen experience. There is a universality in this story. Bella is a stand-in for every teen girl who has ever fallen head-over-heels over someone out of reach. Revisiting this movie recaptures the feeling of first engaging with this franchise.

