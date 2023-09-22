The Big Picture Rosalie's character development was lacking in the Twilight movies, despite her being one of the most interesting characters.

Her tragic backstory, which involves being brutally gang-raped and seeking revenge, deserved more attention and careful exploration on screen.

Rosalie's transformation from disliking Bella to seeing her as family and caring for her was not well shown, and her overall arc was disappointing compared to the novels.

Twilight is essentially a cult classic, and it continues to trend on social media every now and then — gaining new fans and delighting old ones. The 2008 movie, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, was adapted from the novel written by Stephenie Meyer. At that time, vampires and teen paranormal romances were massively popular, so it is no surprise that it was a box office hit, grossing around $407 million. With such success, despite the movie receiving mixed reception, it spawned four more installments. Besides the famous love triangle and the many, many wild storylines that this popular film series has, some things are lacking, and one of them is the shortfall of proper character development for some of the characters, such as Rosalie Hale, who is played by Nikki Reed.

Who Is Rosalie in the 'Twilight' Series?

A lot of the characters in these movies — vampires, werewolves, or just regular humans — have very interesting stories to tell, and one of them is Rosalie. This alluring vampire is part of the mysterious, often broody Cullen family. The first time they show up is when Jessica (Anna Kendrick) gives Bella (Kristen Stewart) a rundown on them in the cafeteria, and Rosalie Hale is one of those people — or, well, one of those vampires. She is a gorgeous, blond-haired supernatural being who is often seen with Emmett (Kellan Lutz), as they are mates. Throughout the first movie, it is obvious that Rosalie does not really like Bella since she is a human fraternizing with Edward (Robert Pattinson), and it looks like she is trying to squeeze her way into the wealthy vampire family. With this, it is no surprise that some might not like Rosalie from the get-go.

However, throughout the next installments in the film series, you slowly see more of her and who she is, and you can’t help but fall in love with her — or at least understand where she is coming from. She continues to slowly unravel herself and be more civil towards Bella as the rest of the Cullens accept her. Rosalie is independent and incredibly strong-willed — she can handle things (and enemies) on her own without fail. She is a vital part of the Cullens, which is why it is quite disappointing that, compared to the other characters, her story was not really given an in-depth exploration or much care because it has got to be one of the most heartbreaking things in this popular fantasy franchise.

How Did Rosalie Become a Vampire in 'Twilight'?

It is no secret that this film series is dark in nature — filled with blood, fangs, death, and everything in between. But Rosalie’s history goes beyond that, and it is perhaps one of the most horrifying backstories in the series. Every vampire in the dashing Cullen family holds a grim story, but when it is Rosalie’s turn to share a part of hers in Eclipse, there’s a sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach because of how cruel life was to her back when she was a human. The books explained this in detail, but not so much in the movies, which is somehow understandable since it is unspeakable.

Rosalie was born in Rochester, New York in the year 1915. She was said to be one of the most beautiful beings there is, with her eyes a shade of violet. Throughout the years, she continued to attract a lot of men who came her way with her mysterious aura, piercing gaze, and overall physique. Her family also spoiled her, with her dad often buying her things to keep her happy and in the center. With so much attention on her, she slowly became self-centered and egotistical, knowing that she could just get whatever she wanted without a hitch. She knew the power she held over others.

One day, she met with a wealthy man named Royce King II (Jack Huston). Soon enough, the two connected and got engaged. Rosalie wanted it all — a big house, wealthy life, and children. She was so excited to get married at 18 and pursue the life she wanted for her and Royce. Everything was falling into place for her — until it wasn't. Days before the wedding, Rosalie paid a visit to her dear friend Vera and her baby. When Rosalie saw Vera and her husband interacting and looking in love, she realized that she did not share the same feelings towards her fiancé.

Rosalie later went home in a sad state and then saw Royce and a bunch of his friends, clearly drunk. She was then brutally taken advantage of by these men, who gang-raped her and beat her before leaving her in a dark street. Not long after, Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) saw her dying body and turned her into a vampire before it was too late, making her a part of the Cullens. Rosalie then sought revenge on the men who hurt her that night. For Royce, however, she decided to don a wedding dress and torture him until he died. What’s interesting about these killings is that Rosalie does not dare to drink their blood as she does not want any part of them in her.

Once she had fully settled into life as a vampire, she saved Emmett from a bear attack. Later, they fell in love and have never been able to tear themselves away from one another ever since, as Edward says. They found forever, and Rosalie is happy with him completely.

Rosalie Deserved Better in the 'Twilight' Movies

As mentioned, Rosalie is not too kind towards Bella (and humans, in general) in the first movie. But later on, she slowly sees Bella as part of the family who needs protecting. She has made a couple of mistakes, such as falsely telling Edward that Bella died in New Moon. However, in Breaking Dawn, the two women actually become friends, thanks to Bella’s pregnancy — even though Rosalie is not in favor of Bella wanting to be a vampire. It goes to show how Rosalie actually cares — it just takes some time for her to trust people due to her past. But this development isn't quite shown well on screen. Sure, we saw her tragic backstory in Eclipse, but that was pretty much it.

Rosalie’s story deserved so much better because she is one of the most interesting characters in all the Twilight movies, so to see her arc lacking is disappointing, to say the least. It is sad that her story was not as properly expounded on compared to the novels. One might argue that they weren’t shown in the movies because of their horrific nature — which is quite understandable — but in doing so, it just feels as if they sacrificed Rosalie’s story and basically said that it is not that important to tell. Her story needs to be told better, not just as a mere backstory that goes on for less than 10 minutes. It really would have been great to see how she got back up on her feet and healed after such a traumatic event as she is such an incredibly complex character with a lot to tell.