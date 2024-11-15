Frequently ridiculed back throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, there’s been something of a reappraisal for The Twilight Saga in more recent years, enough so that the ridicule feels a little less frequent. What was once the target of snark is now somewhat endearing. The movies themselves haven’t necessarily gotten better, but there’s been a shift, to some extent, in how they're viewed. For as questionable as they can be thematically, as silly as they can be technically, and as overwrought as they can be narratively, there’s a ton to appreciate here if you approach the five movies as 21st-century camp.

Blending a simplistic romance between a teenage girl and a vampire with broader fantasy tropes and a good old reliable love triangle to fall back on, The Twilight Saga stretched things out to five movies (based on four books), with one film released every year between 2008 and 2012. They differ in quality a little, and similarly differ when it comes to assessing which is the most fun to watch with a “so-bad-it’s-good” mindset. It’s not the only way to enjoy this series, but there is an undeniable amount of humor – deliberate or otherwise – to be found throughout these movies, prompting the question: Which is the most enjoyable as an unintentional comedy? Or, put another way, which of the five is the most “so-bad,” but also thereby the most “so-good”?

5 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1' (2011)

Director: Bill Condon

Judging the films in a series as how so-bad-they’re-good they are really is separated from deciding which is the worst, seeing as it doesn’t follow that the worst movie in The Twilight Saga is also the “most” so-bad-it’s-good. That worst film in question is very much the fourth in the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, which suffers from being focused on the less interesting half of the final installment of The Twilight Saga book series, Breaking Dawn. This is just something that happened with young adult adaptations around this time, seen with other franchises like The Hunger Games (Mockingjay was split into two) and Harry Potter (with there being two films that adapted The Deathly Hallows).

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 did this dividing up in a particularly unsatisfying way. Due to very little happening narratively, there’s also not much here that can be laughed at or enjoyed on a camp level (the bed-breaking scene aside, and maybe some amusing awkwardness at the wedding of Bella and Edward). It’s a movie that just feels like padding, but it has some value in the sense that it sets up a good few things that end up being very entertaining in the second adaptation of Breaking Dawn… more on that one in a bit.

4 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' (2009)

Director: Chris Weitz

The first movie in the series to proclaim itself as part of “The Twilight Saga,” signifying that it was an unstoppable franchise at this point (Dread it, run from it… Twilight arrives all the same), New Moon feels quintessentially Twilight in being the first movie to really foreground the saga’s infamous love triangle. Bella, a human, and Edward, a vampire, break up in this movie for a good while, leading to Jacob, a werewolf, playing a more prominent role in the story than he had in the first movie. He’s there for Bella when Edward isn't, and so the question of “Will she start hooking up with a werewolf instead of a vampire” enters the picture.

Robert Pattinson’s unique screen presence is missed when Edward skedaddles his way out of New Moon for a while, and though mopey Bella is funny, that whole thing does get a bit tedious at a point. Still, the romantic melodrama that starts up because of the central narrative here is kind of funny at times, and the introduction of some new villains also leads to a good deal of humor (Michael Sheen, as an infamous vampire named Aro, is an absolute treasure throughout the series, and first shows up in this film).

3 'Twilight' (2008)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

The original Twilight is the most difficult to assess critically, because it feels like the most coherent and cinematic of the bunch, with a style that’s more distinctive than other entries in the series. The camp could feel more intentional here, too, though later films do seem a bit more sarcastic and self-aware, if that makes sense? Maybe not. Maybe the whole series doesn’t make much by way of sense. But there’s a more sincere level of campiness being presented here; the sequels might be more self-deprecating, whereas the original is trying to be most accurate to the hamminess found in the source material.

It's hard to break down. It’s a difficult movie to comprehend, especially because throughout, it’s particularly hard to tell when you're laughing with the movie and when you're laughing at it. As an over-the-top and broad fantasy/romance movie, it feels equal parts knowingly silly and accidentally stupid. It’s also probably the most beloved of the films, coming first and having a stronger identity on a cinematic front than its sequels. Is it good? Is it bad? Is it so-bad-it’s-good? Is it so-good-it’s-bad? Twilight is a fascinating enigma. It’s all of these things, and none of them. Best to jam it awkwardly in the middle of the ranking in question and move on before brains start imploding.

2 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' (2010)

Director: David Slade

Once you make it through the uneven The Twilight Saga: New Moon, you will be rewarded on the other side with The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. This is functionally an incredibly similar movie, at least as far as story goes, to New Moon, but it doubles down on the stuff that was particularly goofy and funny in that movie. Of all the films in the series, it arguably emphasizes the melodrama surrounding that aforementioned love triangle the most, especially with the conflict between Edward and Jacob threatening to blow up into something much bigger: a reignited battle between vampires and werewolves in the area more broadly.

There’s a bit more action and an increased use of special effects here compared to the first two movies, and none of it’s very well-executed. Eclipse dials the romantic drama and fantasy elements up another level and becomes more entertaining – at least on a so-bad-it’s-good level – than the two movies that preceded it. Those two might've been better objectively, but neither boasts as many funny moments as Eclipse does (the tent scene, complete with the line, “Let's face it, I am hotter than you,” said by Jacob to Edward, is absolute gold).

1 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2' (2012)

Director: Bill Condon