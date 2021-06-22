Fans of the Twilight series, rejoice! After years of waiting, the series is finally on Netflix and we can all watch Bella and Edward fall in love despite Jacob Black trying his best to break them apart. The Stephenie Meyer series became a phenomenon while the books were being released and by the time the Catherine Hardwicke-directed Twilight came out starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, fans were ready to take the leap with Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

The Twilight series is set to come to Netflix on July 16, the perfect excuse to stay inside and stay cool this summer so that we don't end up glittering like Edward Cullen out in the sun. No, remember? The vampires glitter in the sun. That's why they moved to Forks, Washington where it is overcast most of the time. Cause Edward Cullen tries to out himself as a vampire by walking into the sun so the Italian vampires would kill him. It's a whole thing.

For so many of us, the journey through the Twilight franchise is an interesting one because now, nearly ten years after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 was released, fans have come back around into talking about the series in a fun way. While they're not the most intriguing of movies, they are absolutely baffling in the best of ways. As someone who just watched all five movies in one day, can't wait to be able to do that on Netflix and be just as broken by the end of it.

Meyer gave fans characters to root for and gave the world the battle between "Team Jacob" and "Team Edward". Whether you wanted Bella to be a vampire with Edward for the rest of her days or live out her life with Jacob Black and the werewolves at La Push Beach in Washington. Pattinson, Stewart, and Taylor Lautner became household names for fans and still, they are important to fans of this franchise and getting to rewatch the movies on Netflix is a fun way of looking back at the series and why we loved this story so much in the first place.

So get ready to fall back in love with Forks, Washington and the idea of being a Cullen with all five Twilight movies. And who doesn't want to see Michael Sheen and whatever he was doing as one of the Volturi in that final battle scene?

