The Big Picture George A. Romero's final zombie movie, Twilight of the Dead, is finally in the works with the collaboration of the Romero estate and LA-based financier-producer Roundtable.

The movie will serve as the conclusion to the Living Dead franchise, exploring the dark nature of humanity through the perspective of the remaining humans in a world overrun by the undead.

The production team is actively seeking a director and considering potential cast members to bring the vision of a thought-provoking sociopolitical commentary to life.

The wheels are finally rolling on George A Romero’s final zombie movie Twilight of the Dead. The George A. Romero estate has teamed up with LA-based financier-producer Roundtable on the final installment in the franchise based on a treatment the late horror icon penned in 2017, according to Deadline.

The seventh installment and final feature in the Living Dead franchise, Twilight of the Dead will act as the conclusion for the epic saga Romero created which spans six movies, various spin-offs, and numerous remakes. The project was first revealed in 2021 but since has been on the back burner.

What’s Twilight of the Dead About?

The upcoming feature will be from the point of view of the last humans on earth, who are caught between various factions of the undead and will delve into the dark nature of humanity. The movie sounds in line with its predecessors which typically commented on the current state of society through the lens of the zombie apocalypse. True to Romero’s previous work producers the movie is being billed as “thought-provoking sociopolitical commentary wrapped in a genre piece,” by the producers.

Speaking of the project, the late filmmaker’s wife and estate manager Suzanne Romero, shared her excitement and praised Roundtable’s “long-term and deep love of George’s work.” Adding, “I believe they have the vision to produce the best version of this movie that honors the Romero legacy. I can’t wait to start filming!” The production team is currently in negotiations with a possible director and was in talks with potential cast members before SAG-AFTRA joined WGA on picket lines. Roundtable’s Head of Scripted John Baldecchi said,

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside Suzanne, Paolo, and Stephanie to bring the final installment of this epic series. It is the perfect ending to one of the greatest horror legacies of all time, with a powerful and timely message about how humanity is the cause of its own destruction, over and over and over again. There is a lot of excitement in the creative community to be involved and we’ll be making decisions on that shortly”.

Paolo Zelati, who also worked on the treatment with Romero finished the script with Joe Knetter and Robert Lucas. Producing alongside Romero are John Baldecchi, Sarah Donnelly, Paolo Zelati, and Ardvella Entertainment’s Stephanie Caleb. While executive producers include Dominic Ianno, Alex Dundas, Jason Resnick, Chris Roe, and Luis Riefkohl.

Currently, there’s no release window announced for Twilight of the Dead, stay tuned at Collider for further developments.