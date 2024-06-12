The Big Picture Get ready Zack Snyder fans, Twilight of the Gods is coming this September.

The epic animated series follows mortal king Leif and warrior Sigrid on a journey of vengeance against gods and demons that cross their path.

The star-studded cast includes Sylvia Hoeks, Rahul Kohli, and Peter Stormare.

In just a few short months, Netflix will be dishing out a buffet for Zack Snyder fans. Following yesterday's news that his Rebel Moon director's cuts will hit the platform in August, a new teaser was released for his animated epic Twilight of the Gods revealing an official September 19 release date. The news comes with an action-packed preview of the Norse mythology-based series, showing a conflict unfolding from Hel's door to snowy battlefields where lightning cracks the sky. A story of love, loss, and revenge, it's all brought to life with gorgeous animation from Xilam Animation under the Stone Quarry Animation banner.

Twilight of the Gods is a long-gestating project for Snyder with its cast first announced back in 2021. Only now, however, do we have the official plot synopsis for the series. Its story revolves around the mortal king Leif (Stuart Martin) and the iron-willed warrior and child of giants Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks) who saves him on the battlefield. Love blossoms between the two from that day on, but their wedding night is ruined by a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk). Furious at what befell them, they set out to gather a crew of crusaders for a daring journey to Hell and beyond in the name of vengeance against the Gods and demons that stand in their way.

The new teaser is the second such look at Snyder's new series following a sneak peek in Netflix's recent animation sizzle reel. Though brief, it gives a proper look at the stunning locales where Sigrid and Leif will lead the charge in their battle against the gods themselves. Sigrid especially takes center stage, showing an unmatched ferocity while vowing war against their transgressors. Snyder has previously teased Hoeks's character as "this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character," and it's demonstrated in the footage as she and her lover cut through their monstrous foes together in a bloody and brutal fashion.

Who Rounds Out the Cast for 'Twilight of the Gods'?

Snyder brought together a strong cast to fill out his new adult animated project. Accompanying his dynamic duo of Hoeks and Martin are Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Jamie Clayton as Seid-Kona, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, John Noble as Odin, and Peter Stormare as Ulfr. Additionally, Jamie Chung and Lauren Cohan are aboard as Hel and Inge respectively. It's a strong group for what will mark Snyder's first television series, with an Army of the Dead prequel series already set as his second.

Twilight of the Gods premieres on Netflix on September 19. Check out the new teaser below.