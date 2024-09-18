The Gods are hearing out the mortals in a brand-new sneak peek of Zack Snyder’s (the Rebel Moon franchise) upcoming animated series, Twilight of the Gods. Created for Netflix, the streamer has dropped this fresh look as part of its ongoing Geeked Week lineup. Looking to gain some allies for their suicide mission to Asgard, Leif (Stuart Martin) and Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks) speak on behalf of their crew. From his throne, King Tiwaz listens to Leif’s plea but shoots them down. That is, until Sigrid steps up to the plate and offers them a tantalizing shot at immortality. Preparing for their suicide mission, the team is pumped, and the Vanir prepare a feast to honor the final days of the brave yet foolish group’s life.

Known for his work as the director behind films like 300, Watchmen, and the Rebel Moon series, Twilight of the Gods marks Snyder’s first dip into directing an animated television series. Those who caught the latest trailer last week will know that the show has Snyder’s vision all over it, with plenty of action, blood, and swearing. While it may be his first time backing an animated TV program, this isn't Snyder's first rodeo with Netflix. In the past, the pair have worked together on the Rebel Moon saga as well as the 2021 Dave Bautista-led zombie flick, Army of the Dead.

Meet the Talent Behind ‘Twilight of the Gods’

For a project like this one, not only is the animation of the utmost importance, but so is the voice cast. Along with Martin and Hoeks, the characters were brought to life by Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher), John Noble (Fringe), Jamie Clayton (Hellraiser), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers), Jamie Chung (Grown Ups), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Constantine), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (Greyzone) and Thea Sofie Loch Næss (A Happy Day).

The series was co-created by Snyder, Jay Oliva, and Eric Carrasco, with Snyder, Oliva, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller serving as executive producers. The dazzling animations were designed by Xilam Animation and produced by Stone Quarry Animation, the production company owned by the Snyders and Coller.

Check out the first look teaser above and tune into Netflix on September 19 to stream Snyder’s first foray into animated shows.

