With just a week left until the premiere of Twilight of the Gods, Netflix has decided to finally unveil a full trailer for the highly anticipated animated series from Zack Snyder (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice). The story centers around a mortal king who is saved on the battlefield by a strong-willed warrior and ends up falling in love with her. Years later, Sigrid enters a path of revenge after tragedy strikes on their wedding night. The series premieres on Netflix later this month.

The trailer for Twilight of the Gods reveals that Snyder's biggest trademarks are all there to be witnessed once again: epic story arcs, stunning visuals, and a flair for slow motion. The trailer also reveals that it is pretty hard not to relate to the duo of protagonists after they're forced to see their entire family be mercilessly eliminated by a god. The new images underscore some of those key moments in the series.

At the same time, this makes it easy to understand why Sigrid (voiced by Sylvia Hoeks) and Leif (Stuart Martin) are on such a ruthless path for revenge — they're both warriors with little left to lose, and that's why they'll even reach out to shady figures like Loki (Paterson Joseph) to take down Thor (Pilou Asbæk). The voice cast of Twilight of the Gods also features Rahul Kohli (The Fall of House Usher) as Egill, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as Seid-Kona, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss (The Last Kingdom) as Thyra, Peter Stormare (Prison Break) as Ulfr and John Noble (Lord of the Rings) as Odin.

The New Snyderverse Has Found a Home On Netflix

Snyder has had a pretty prolific couple of years at Netflix. His animated series comes on the heels of Rebel Moon, a two-part interplanetary epic that might expand into a whole franchise if the streamer lets it. Additionally, the acclaimed filmmaker is also working on the sequel to Army of the Dead. In Twilight of the Gods, Snyder doubled down as director and writer, and he was the one who set the tone of the entire animated series by directing the first episode. Snyder co-created the show with fellow writers Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, and in an interview for What's On Netflix Oliva talked about how they decided to go to Norse Mythology as a setting for the story:

"Norse mythology is already perfect for adaptation due to the over-the-top characters and stories throughout the myths. The approach I wanted to focus on was how humans fit into this fantastical world and how insignificant one must feel next to these Norse gods. I wanted to tell a tale where mankind wasn’t the apex being on the earth. That they were a 'lesser' race compared to these beings who walked amongst them and who often disregarded human life as meaningless and trifling."

Netflix premieres all eight episodes of Twilight of the Gods on September 19. You can watch the new trailer below:

