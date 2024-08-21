The Big Picture Get ready for Zack Snyder's Norse Mythology-inspired series Twilight of the Gods, premiering on Netflix September 19.

The next project for the person who previously took charge of the DC Universe before James Gunn just got a brand new look. On its official X account, Netflix has unveiled a new preview for Twilight of the Gods, which comes from creator Zack Snyder. The series is inspired by Norse Mythology, and follows the events that led to the fall of both Midgard and Asgard, as well as the death of the Aesir and Vanir gods, and also the Giants. Snyder created the show, but Eric Carrasco is credited as the head writer, with Jay Olivia also receiving a writing credit and additionally directing at least one episode of the Netflix original series. All eight episodes of Twilight of the Gods will premiere on September 19.

Twilight of the Gods stars Lauren Cohan, who is best known for her role as Maggie in The Walking Dead, Jessica Henwick, who recently starred alongside Edward Norton and Kate Hudson in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Corey Stoll, who played Ernest Hemingway in Midnight in Paris, and also portrayed Darren Cross in Ant-Man and then M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Peter Stormare, best known for his role in Prison Break, is also part of the Twilight of the Gods cast, being joined by Stuart Martin, Jamie Chung, and Sylvia Hoeks.

Netflix’s Partnership With Zack Snyder Has Yet To Pay Off for the Streamer

When Snyder parted ways with DC years ago, it wasn't long before Netflix saw an opportunity and brought him in to produce movies and TV shows. His major passion project thus far has been Rebel Moon, the sci-fi movies with a bit of Star Wars, a bit of Dune, and a lot of Synder mixed in. The first Rebel Moon film, A Child of Fire, premiered to abhorrent reviews, currently boasting a 22% score from critics and a 56% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second somehow did even worse, debuting at respective 17% and 47% critics and audience scores. If Snyder wants to keep his partnership with Netflix, Twilight of the Gods surely needs to find more success than both prior Rebel Moon endeavors.

Twilight of the Gods premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 19. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new preview for the film above.

