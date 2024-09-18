From 300 to Army of the Dead and the many projects that he worked on for DC, Zack Snyder has found himself to be one of the biggest directors in the industry today. After his infamous split from DC, the opportunity arose for Snyder's talents to be snapped up by a host of suitors, with a deal eventually being made between Snyder and Netflix that has already seen the pair produce a two-part epic space opera in Rebel Moon.

Now, their next project is on the horizon, with Twilight of the Gods - an animated series based on Norse Mythology - now right around the corner. With an exciting voice cast, intriguing plot, and even a score composed by the great Hans Zimmer, the Xilam Animation and The Stone Quarry-produced series is just moments away. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch Twilight of the Gods.

When is 'Twilight of the Gods' Coming Out?

Officially, Twilight of the Gods will premiere on Thursday, September 19, 2024. This date also marks the arrival of several other notable television titles, headlined by the second season of the Paramount+ remake of the classic sitcom Frasier, as well as the enticing next step in the Matt Reeves era of Batman with the HBO series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell.

Is 'Twilight of the Gods' Streaming Online?

Yes! Twilight of the Gods will be available to stream on Netflix, joining the many other eye-catching shows already on the platform.

For those without a subscription who will need one to soak up the epic scope of Norse Mythology, here is a handy breakdown of the subscription options Netflix has available:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Can You Watch 'Twilight of the Gods' Without Netflix?

Simply put, Twilight of the Gods is an exclusive Netflix series, meaning that the world's biggest streamer will be the only place you can indulge in Snyder's next project.

What the 'Twilight of the Gods' Trailer

Officially released on September 12, the exciting trailer for Twilight of the Gods can be watched above. The trailer gives fans their first glimpse at this unlikely, war-born love story, with tragedy striking on the wedding night and a journey for revenge causing chaos and heartbreak alike. Perhaps long-time supporters of Snyder will be happy to see that his signature trademarks, from an epic sense of cinematic scope to a penchant for slow-motion, are present and correct in the series, with the exciting animated twist allowing for his eye for bold narrative arcs to be explored without the restrictions of live-action. There is no greater driving force behind a revenge tale than love, with this trailer showcasing just how pivotal this is to Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks) and her accomplice Leif's (Stuart Martin) journey to redemption. Alongside Hoeks and Martin, the Twilight of the Gods voice cast also includes the likes of Paterson Joseph as Loki, Pilou Asbæk as Thor (Pilou Asbæk), Rahul Kohli (The Fall of House Usher) as Egill, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as Seid-Kona, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss (The Last Kingdom) as Thyra, Peter Stormare (Prison Break) as Ulfr, and John Noble (Lord of the Rings) as Odin.

An official synopsis for the series reads, "Animated series inspired by Norse Mythology. The Twilight of the Gods refers events that led to the destruction of Midgard and Asgard, then the death of most of the Æsir and Vanir gods in an ultimate battle against evil, the forces of nature and the Giants." In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at CCXP for Rebel Moon, Snyder gave a fascinating exclusive insight into what lies ahead for viewers of Twilight of the Gods, with this interview the first detailed look at the plot of the series which had been kept tightly under wraps before this point. Snyder said:

"It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters - a seer, a dwarf - and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him . It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Twilight of the Gods'?

Sadly, there is little information known with regard to episode titles and descriptions of Twilight of the Gods. However, based on what we do know, including each episode's director, here is a breakdown of the expected episode schedule for the series: