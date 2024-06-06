The Big Picture Get ready for an epic Norse mythology-based story with Zack Snyder's new Twilight of the Gods animated series.

The vibrant illustrations from Twilight of the Gods are jaw-dropping, spotlighting exciting characters like Thor and Sigrid.

Snyder isn't holding back just because he's changed mediums — expect lots of adult content in his first animated series, filled with sex, action, and bloody violence.

The heavens are rumbling, and one god is about to face the fight of their life in some new images for Zack Snyder’s upcoming animated series, Twilight of the Gods. Boasting their incredible slate of vibrantly animated productions, along with a myriad of other titles, Netflix is giving audiences a fresh look at the Norse mythology-based project that serves as the latest offering from the streamer and filmmaker's expansive partnership. While much of the plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know that the story will center around Sigrid (voiced by Sylvia Hoeks), who, on the day of her wedding, has an atrocious act committed against her that pushes her to assemble a team to track, find, and take revenge on a god.

The latest stills to come from Twilight of the Gods are nothing short of breathtaking, with the illustrations leaning into pure vibrancy as if they were crafted by Odin himself. Main characters like Sigrid and Thor are featured in standalone shots, with the former ready for a fight and the latter causing lightning to strike. Other characters, like Leif, Loki, and Odin also take center stage in this impressive lineup of images from Netflix's highly-anticipated series.

Joining Hoeks behind the microphone to voice the rest of the characters in Snyder’s production will be Stuart Martin (Miss Scarlet and The Duke) as Leif, Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Egill, Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections) as Sandraudiga, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as Thor, Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers) as Loki, Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q) as The Seid-Kona, Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Hrafnke, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Andvari, Jamie Chung (Grown Ups) as Hel, and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead: Dead City) as Inge.

Zack Snyder Teases “Lots of Sex” In His Animated Series

While it may be animated, Twilight of the Gods is angled fully towards an adult audience. During a conversation with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at CCXP, the Rebel Moon director said that viewers can expect “a lot of sex [...] because that’s fun.” Between this and the fact that Snyder is known for packing as much high-octane action and bloody violence into anything he does, Twilight of the Gods may not be appropriate for all members of the family.

Stepping out of filmmaking and into episodic installments, Twilight of the Gods is Snyder’s first foray into the world of TV making, although it’s in no way his first rodeo with Netflix. Most recently, the streamer and helmer released parts one and two of his space epic, Rebel Moon, with several more on the way. Before that, the team dropped the 2021 action comedy flick, Army of Thieves, which was preceded by 2021’s Army of the Dead.

You can check out the latest promo material for Twilight of the Gods above and stay tuned to Collider for more information on the adult animated series from Netflix and Snyder. See the full sizzle reel, featuring new footage from the series, below.