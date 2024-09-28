Twilight of the Gods might wind up being one of Zack Snyder's most unique projects in more ways than one. The Netflix animated series, which Snyder co-created with Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, has been gathering praise for its unique take on Norse mythology and its gorgeous animation. It also marks the continuation of Snyder's partnertship with Netflix, which has also yielded Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon. Of these three projects, Twilight of the Gods stands out — not just because it's animated but because it shows that television might be the best medium for Snyder going forward. Whether viewers love or hate his work, the consensus is that Snyder has interesting ideas, but the execution falls through — which is where shifting to making more television series could work in his favor.

Television Would Allow Snyder To Explore His Many, Many Ideas

A recurring element of Snyder's filmography is that he'll often release a director's cut shortly after the theatrical version of a film he's directed. This has drawn its own fair share of criticism, particularly the director's cuts of Rebel Moon. Very often, scenes are added that drag the momentum, not to mention the added gore and sex to reach an R-rated version. The criticism about Snyder's director's cuts is that it feels like it takes far too long to tell a story, but Twilight of the Gods avoids this by spreading out its events over eight episodes. This allows the main plot of Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks) hunting down Thor (Pilou Asbæk) to play out, while other episodes are dedicated to exploring Snyder, Oliva, and Carrasco's vision of a world where gods and men live side by side.

More importantly, the television format means that Snyder and his co-collaborators can build upon ideas that are raised in the plot. The very nature of the gods is addressed via the presence of the Aesir, the pantheon Thor belongs to, and the old gods known as the Varnir; they can age like humans and hold most of the same vices. The nature of revenge and its destructive aftermath is touched upon. Even the matter of the future comes into play: do you fight to prevent it or to make sure it comes to pass? These questions would have been left hanging if Twilight of the Gods was a film, but in television form, it has the time to dig deeper into its narrative — and provide satisfying answers in the process

‘Twilight of the Gods’ Proves That Zack Snyder Works Best With Others

Another major criticism of Snyder's films, particularly his Netflix efforts, is that he tries to take on multiple roles with varying degrees of success. Not only has Snyder served as the director of his films, but he also co-wrote the screenplays for Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon and served as the cinematographer on both films. While this means that the stories that showed up on screen are pure Snyder, they lack some of the best elements of his other films. The cinematography in Rebel Moon can't hold a candle to 300 or Watchmen's stunning shots, and the same could be said of the dialogue. Twilight of the Gods is a marked contrast because of Carrasco and Oliva's influence; they help bring Snyder's vision of Norse mythology to life.

Carrasco, in particular, assembles a team of writers that delves deep into the characters. Sigrid, in particular, gets the main focus as her quest for vengeance puts her at odds with her lover Leif (Stuart Martin). Loki (Patterson Joseph) also gets a fair amount of development, especially in the episode "The Scapegoat God" where he reveals his motives for helping Sigrid to Leif; it stems from grief over losing his children due to his father Odin (John Noble) wanting to prevent Ragnarok. Carrasco is no stranger to rich character work, having previously written for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, so he was able to give Sigrid and Loki the type of development that was missing from Sofia Boutella's Kora in Rebel Moon. Likewise, Oliva has worked on a score of animated projects and previously storyboarded Snyder's films starting with Man of Steel. He knew how to translate Twilight of the Gods's story into animation. Snyder has solid ideas, but Twilight of the Gods proves he needs the right collaborators to make them work.

If Zack Snyder Wants To Build New Franchises, Television Is the Place To Do So

When Stone Quarry first announced its deal with Netflix, Snyder stated that he had a single goal in mind: "My goal and hope are to bring as much quality content as I can and do it on a giant scale...Big projects and big movies." While movies like Rebel Moon certainly feel big in scale, they haven't been quite the franchise launchers that Snyder might envision, apart from the odd spin-off. Switching to a television format could change that. Most of Snyder's interviews concerning Rebel Moon or Army of the Dead reveal hidden bits of lore about the world; a television series is the chance for viewers to immerse themselves in that world fully. Multiple seasons of a television show also lend well to spin-offs or sequel series; just look at Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Ironically, both of Snyder's Netflix films could have dipped their toes into TV. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas would have fully explored the "Zombie Wars" that led to the events of the first Army of the Dead and would even tie to Rebel Moon. Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad also revealed that Snyder had originally pitched the idea as a television series called The Five; given the episodic nature of Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire, it feels like TV would have been the right fit for this sprawling space opera. Snyder has floated other ideas for dream projects, including his own take on King Arthur's legend; he should consider bringing them to television to really let these ideas shine.

Twlight of the Gods is available to stream on Netflix.

