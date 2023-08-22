The Big Picture The Twilight Saga is turning 15 this year and Lionsgate is releasing a special 15th-anniversary collection of the film series.

The collection includes all five Twilight films, special features, and a unique box design with interchangeable artwork cards.

Fans can relive Bella and Edward's epic love story and immerse themselves in the vampire underworld with the new release on October 17, 2023.

As summer fades into fall, it's time to replace your swimsuit with vampire fangs, because it's going to be a Twilight autumn. The Twilight Saga, the iconic vampire film franchise that took the 2010s by storm is turning 15 this year. To celebrate, Lionsgate is releasing a special 15th-anniversary collection of the film series on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on October 17, 2023. The new collection will be released for a suggested retail price of $69.99. The first film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, introduced millions to Bella and Edward's epic love story.

Twilight follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) a normal teenage girl who moves from sunny Arizona to rainy Forks, Washington to live with her dad. But Bella is in for more than she expected when she crosses paths with the mysterious Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) who she soon discovers to be a vampire. But this discovery is just the start of Bella's journey through a world of Vampire societies and Werewolf packs. Soon she will have to choose between her love for Edward and her friendship with the shape-shifting Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). The saga spans five films and captures the riveting story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen as they navigate high school, the vampire underworld, and the unique challenges of forming a family as a vampire and human.

Image via Lionsgate

The new 15th-anniversary edition of the 5-film collection will include Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2. The new release will also include special features including an audio commentary with Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, along with stars Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewart. An audio commentary from Breaking Dawn director Bill Condon will also be included, along with 6-part documentaries on New Moon and Eclipse, deleted scenes, extended scenes, music videos, and more.

The new release includes a unique box design featuring the signature Twilight font. Included in the box set are interchangeable cards featuring artwork from the film franchise which you can insert into the cover for a totally customizable cover. The Twilight Saga: The Complete Collection — 15th Anniversary will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on October 17, 2023.