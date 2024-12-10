If going out to crowded bars or event spaces and hanging around large amounts of humans isn’t your idea of the way to ring in the New Year, we’ve got you covered. More specifically, free streaming service Tubi has you covered, as they’ll be adding The Twilight Saga in its entirety to their already stacked lineup of content on December 31. Your friends will be calling you up and saying, “Where the hell have you been, loca?” when you sink into your couch around 1pm on New Year’s Eve and settle in for a five-film watch party with your favorite snacks and maybe even an Uber Eats order from Shake Shack (this is not an ad, but it sounds good, right?).

Whether it’s your first time or millionth, the Twilight film series simply never misses. If you can go line-for-line, great. And if you can’t, well, we’re just excited that you’ll finally understand quotes like “You better hold on tight, spider monkey” and “This is the skin of a killer, Bella.” The so-bad-it’s-good franchise is a guilty (or not-so-guilty) pleasure for many and there’s no time like the cusp of 2025 to jump on the bandwagon.

Welcome To ‘Twilight’ Mania

In case you’re not familiar with the insanely intricate and detailed plot of Twilight, we’ll keep it as simple as possible. The films are based on the book series of the same name by Stephenie Meyer and essentially follow Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) romance. The former is a vampire who is over a century old and – when we meet her in the first film – Bella is a seventeen-year-old mortal girl. They fall in love and the wheels fall off quickly. Yes, this is an incredibly bare-bones explanation, but it’s enough to get a foundation of understanding.

The first movie in the saga came out in 2008 and quickly launched the careers of its two leading heartthrobs – Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. As for the actress behind the primary female protagonist, Stewart had already caught the eye of critics and others in the industry thanks to her roles in favorites including Panic Room and Into the Wild. Still, Twilight helped put her front-and-center with the teen demographic, who went absolutely ballistic over the adaptations. While Lautner, Pattinson, and Stewart were at the heart of the pandemonium, other stars like Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Kellan Lutz, and Billy Burke were also swept up in the energy. By the time the fifth and final film, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, left cinemas, the franchise as a whole raked in a staggering $3.36 billion globally.

Roll on some body glitter and catch the vampy vibe when The Twilight Saga begins streaming on Tubi on December 31.