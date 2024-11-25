It's time to book your return to Forks because all Twilight movies are coming to Hulu this December. Not that fans of the vampire franchise need an excuse to kick back and do a marathon, but the end-of-the-year celebrations are always a nice excuse to go ahead and do it. In order to make things easier, the streamer is debuting all five movies at once, so you can start preparing to get your Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) fix as early as possible.

While long-time Twilight fans prepare to revisit the highs and lows of the supernatural love story, people who never really paid attention to the franchise — or just flat-out ignored it — will have the chance to see what all the fuss is about. The story centers around a high school student who moves to a cold and cloudy city and falls in love with a boy who reveals himself as a vampire. Does she commit to the relationship and put her life in danger? Or should she just walk away and find another love interest? You have to watch to find out.

Twilight was famous way before it made it to the big screen. The movies are based on a novel series by author Stephenie Meyer. By the time the first movie was adapted, the books had already made it to several best-selling lists and became an international sensation. So far, all books in the series have sold over 160 million copies, and of course, Hollywood couldn't stay away from the chance of bringing more and more people into movie theaters.

'Twilight' Was an Indisputable Hit

Image via Summit Entertainment

As expected, the Twilight movies were a big hit at the box office. They started out pretty small, though — 2008's Twilight was essentially a small-budget movie that went on to rake in over $400 million worldwide. After that, the movies performed even better, with the final two installments becoming the highest-grossing entries in the franchise. Overall, the franchise brought in over $3.3 billion in ticket sales, making its success indisputable. The quality of the movies is still a source of debate though: while fans defend it with tooth and nail, the critical reception of the movies was never the best. The entry with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score is The Twilight Saga: Breaking Down Part 2 with 49%.

The Twilight Saga managed to draw in some of the hottest names in Hollywood. While it catapulted Pattinson, Stewart, and Lautner to international stardom, the franchise also featured names like Anna Kendrick (Woman of the Hour), Nikki Reed (Sleepy Hollow), Billy Burke (Fire Country) Peter Facinelli (On Fire), Michael Sheen (Good Omens), Elizabeth Reeser (The Uninvited), Kellan Lutz (Due Justice), Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone) and Dakota Fanning (The Watchers).

You can stream the Twilight Saga on Hulu on December 1.

