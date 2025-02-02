That noise you hear is "Supermassive Black Hole" intensifying, so get ready to sparkle like a vampire in the sun, because the Twilight saga is sinking its teeth into Peacock this Valentine’s Day. Yes, you heard that right—on February 14, you can relive every melodramatic stare, every unnecessarily aggressive baseball game, and every moment Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) looked like he was trying to hold in a sneeze while falling in love. Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or just Team Charlie Swan Deserved Better, Peacock is delivering the full saga, from Twilight to Breaking Dawn – Part 2. That’s five films of intense eye contact, confusing love triangles, and Kristen Stewart’s signature lip-biting acting choices and terrible wigs.

Want to watch a vampire sparkle awkwardly in a high school parking lot? Done. Craving werewolf abs and unnecessary shirtless scenes? You’re covered. Feel like revisiting that bizarre CGI baby that haunts your dreams? Yep, it’s here too. It's the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day — by watching a supernatural couple who are extremely toxic and should not be copied in any way!

What Are the Twilight Movies About?

Well, in the first one, Bella Swan, the human embodiment of a shrug, moves to Forks, Washington, where it’s always raining and everyone is aggressively pale. She meets Edward Cullen, a vampire who is well over 100 years old, but still broods like a teenager. They fall in love after he saves her from being hit by a van with the power of bad CGI. In the sequel, New Moon, Edward pulls a classic “it’s not you, it’s me” and yeets himself out of Bella’s life, leaving her to spiral into the most dramatic breakup montage ever set to indie rock. Enter Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), a werewolf with anger issues and a strict no-shirt policy, who ends up friend-zoned.

In Eclipse, the love triangle hits peak awkwardness when Bella is lumbered with the emotionally unavailable vampire and the shirtless werewolf. Bella ends up deciding she wants to become a vampire, but Edward will only do it once they're married, so in Breaking Dawn, they have a ridiculous wedding, go on a honeymoon where they break a bed and Bella falls pregnant despite that making no sense biologically, and she gives birth to a CGI demon baby. And then in the final film, the vampire mafia (no, seriously) turn up because they think the demon baby was human first, breaking several vampire rules.

The Twilight Saga comes to Peacock on February 14.