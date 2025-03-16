The Twilight saga’s impact on meme culture as well as pop culture cannot be overstated, from its devoted fanbase to the explosion of vampire-themed media in the years that followed, but one of its most beloved additions to the canon is its soundtrack, packed with unforgettable tracks that became as synonymous with the franchise as sparkling vampires, epic love triangles, and horrifically uncanny looking CGI babies.

During a panel with Collider's Maggie Lovitt at Indiana Comic Con, Twilight stars Jackson Rathbone, Peter Facinelli, and Ashley Greene revealed that the cast played a role in shaping the film’s iconic soundtrack—offering input on the music that would underscore the franchise’s most pivotal moments. Rathbone, who portrayed Jasper Hale, recalled a key discussion with director Catherine Hardwicke about the film’s musical direction:

“We were having a session with Rob [Pattinson] and Kristen [Stewart]... Ashley was there, I want to say, and Catherine Hardwicke, our director, and we’re talking through some of the scenes. And she was asking us what we thought musically, like, who was cool, who was hot, and obviously, Muse was gonna be part of it—Stephanie [Meyer] wrote a lot of the books to Muse.”

Muse’s Supermassive Black Hole became a defining track for Twilight, particularly in the baseball scene that remains a fan favorite. But Rathbone personally lobbied for the inclusion of another memorable song. “I pitched Iron & Wine. So you get "Flightless Bird" in there. I think that’s because of me.” The song went on to play during Bella and Edward’s slow dance at prom, making it one of the most effective music choices in the film.

Jackson Rathbone Says Catherine Hardwicke Was The "Mad Scientist" of 'Twilight'

Rathbone went on to say that Hardwicke's influence as director, and the way she took control of the first film from the off, was a big part of why the franchise went on to become the mega hit that it is today.

“I think what really made Twilight become iconic, as you said, is Catherine. And I think really, if anyone else had helmed the first movie, I don’t think we’d be here, to be honest. So I always try to give her mad props because she was a mad scientist on set.”

The cast agreed that the music played a huge role in shaping the Twilight aesthetic, although Rathbone did ask those making Twilight fan videos to consider using another song than the infamous "hoa hoa hoa" song—otherwise known as Eyes On Fire by Blue Foundation.

“I do camp out to Muse—Knights of Cydonia is one of my favorite songs. But I gotta say, as Instagrammers, let’s pick a different song. Every time I see a Twilight meme, it’s hilarious, and then I hit the volume, and it’s that song. And I’m just like…”

