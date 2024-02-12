The Big Picture Lionsgate is working on a Twilight television series with Stephenie Meyer expected to return.

Taylor Lautner is excited to see what the new series will do and advises the cast to soak up every moment.

Tay and Taylor Lautner have just launched Season 2 of their podcast The Squeeze .

If you were in middle school or high school during the early 2010s, you almost certainly had a front-row seat to the pop culture phenomenon that was the Twilight saga. Now, just over a decade later, Lionsgate has a new Twilight television series in the works. While details remain sparse on the new series, author Stephenie Meyer is expected to return in some capacity. Though we can expect a whole new cast to step into the roles of Bella, Edward, Jacob, and the rest of the population of Forks, WA, the original film series served as a launch pad for now-superstars Kristin Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, among others.

Though Lautner has spent some time away from the big screen he currently runs a thriving podcast and social media presence with his wife Tay Lautner. The duo recently teamed up with Subway to promote a new addition to the beloved foot-long sandwich chain's menu: Sidekicks — a trio of foot-long snacks made for sharing, including a chocolate chip cookie, a Cinnabon churro, and an Auntie Anne's pretzel. I caught up with the Lautners and, on top of hyping up the new treats, the duo was able to share their thoughts on the upcoming Twilight series, which celebrities they'd love to have on their podcast, and whether they'd ever consider starring in a movie or television series together.

We don't yet know who will be taking over the role of werewolf heartthrob Jacob Black and neither does Lautner. When asked if he'd thought about who he'd like to see step into his shoes, Lautner explained: "It's hard to think about replacing, especially, yourself." Despite not knowing much about Lionsgate's plans for the series, Lautner did express his own excitement over the next iteration, saying: "I'm very excited to see what they have in mind with the show. Truthfully, I wish I could give you some exciting secrets, but I truly know nothing. [Laughs] But no, I'm excited to see what they do with it."

If Taylor Lautner Could Play Another 'Twilight' Character, It Would Be Alice

Despite not knowing who'll be stepping into the role, Lautner shared some sage advice for the cast that will introduce Twilight to a new generation of fans. He said:

"I would say just soak up every moment. I mean, it obviously will have a lot of traction behind it. The fan base is still certainly here and thriving, so it’s gonna be a whirlwind for whoever is involved in that. I would just say enjoy everything, the highs, the lows, because you blink, and I’m like, 'Wow, our last movie was 12 years ago.' It's crazy. I always wish I could go back in time and experience some of that stuff again and just live in the moment, so my advice would be to live in the moment."

We don't know whether the new series will feature any familiar faces from the Twilight franchise, but in a fantasy world, Lautner knows exactly which role he'd like to play this time around. "I've always said that I would be Alice. I know that's a weird answer," he said. "She’s pretty freaking cool, so why not?" Meanwhile, Tay Lautner joked that she'd likely be part of Bella's friend group, taking on the role of Jessica, originated by Anna Kendrick.

Lionsgate has not yet revealed further details about the Twilight television series, so stay tuned at Collider for further updates. You can stream all five of the movies on Hulu and be sure to watch our full conversation with Tay and Taylor Lautner in the player above.

