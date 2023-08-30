The Twilight Saga was one of the most iconic series from the Young Adult book adaptation craze, with the much-beloved films still garnering fans 15 years after its release. It not only put vampires back into the public consciousness but also revamped them from ghoulish nightly monsters to misunderstood creatures as beautiful as they are brooding.

The saga centered on the romance between Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan and her immortal paramour Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, dealing with the trials and tribulations of a human/vampire relationship. Throughout the five movies, they had to deal with other vampires threatening their existence, whether due to their own thirst for Bella's blood, or their conflict with the Cullen Clan and their way of life.

5 Laurent Da Revin

Laurent Da Revin (Edi Gathegi) is introduced as part of a group of nomadic vampires whom the Cullens encounter in Forks, consisting of himself, their leader James, and his partner Victoria. When James takes a deadly interest in hunting Bella, having grown tired of them, Laurent decides to leave the group. After his departure, he joined a "vegetarian" coven in Denali, Alaska where despite cheating at his new diet he actually found a somewhat peaceful existence until his former coven mate turned up.

Although he kills to feed, he has no interest in playing sadistic hunting games like the rest of his coven and chooses to warn Carlisle when Bella becomes the target of one. In New Moon, Victoria tasks him with finding information on Bella, and he obliges as a favor, not out of interest in her vengeance plot to kill the girl. Only when he comes close to the human girl his instinct kicks in, and the urge to feed is too strong to resist.

Even then, he tells Bella he will kill her painlessly, but the wolf pack saves her just in time, resulting in his death instead. Had he not involved himself again with Victoria, he could have lived peacefully for centuries with the Denali coven, possibly befriending the Cullens in the future.

4 Riley Biers

Introduced in Eclipse, Riley Biers (Xavier Samuel) was a vampire created by Victoria as a means to protect her and further her plot to kill Bella Swan to avenge her lover James, who had been killed by Edward in the first film. A young, attractive college student, he was the perfect pawn for Victoria to control in order to get what she wanted, getting him to do his bidding by making him believe that she was in love with him.

As a newborn vampire, he has enhanced strength and a lack of self-control, traits that are useful in creating an army of newborns for Victoria. He manipulates those new vampires he created to form them into a ferocious army dead set on the goal of killing Bella and anyone who would get in the way. As terrifying as Riley is, his undying devotion to Victoria is his weakness as even with suspicions about her real feelings toward him, he never leaves her side and goes into battle for her, not having any goals of his own.

Ultimately the Cullens and the wolf pack were too strong an adversary, and although they came close to killing Edward, he was attacked by one of the wolves, dying as his cries for help to Victoria were ignored.

3 James Witherdale

The main antagonist of the first film, James Witherdale (Cam Gigandet) was the leader of a small nomadic group of vampires that first encounter the Cullens while they are playing baseball. Friendly chitchat quickly turns tense when he smells Bella, and they realize they have a human among them. James becomes obsessed with hunting the human girl, taking pleasure in the pursuit and stopping at nothing to find her and kill her.

As Laurent warns the Cullens, James is a very skilled hunter with unparalleled senses far superior to those of a normal vampire, allowing him to track his prey from a faint scent across long distances. What makes him so dangerous is not his abilities but his ruthlessness and sadism, not only hunting humans for survival but out of a love for the game. He enjoys torturing and playing with his victims before feeding on them, as he does with Bella by luring her through her mother and taunting her before he tries to kill her.

As it sometimes happens with villains, their knack for theatrics foils their plans as the Cullens manage to save Bella in time, and James is killed by Edward, Emmett, and Jasper by ripping him to pieces and setting his remains on fire.

2 Victoria Sutherland

The main antagonist in the second and third installments of the series, Victoria Sutherland was originally part of the nomadic vampire clan with her partner James until it was abruptly dissolved as Laurent left, and James was killed by the Cullens. Played by Rachelle Lefevre in Twilight and New Moon, actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard took over the role in Eclipse, where she created and led a newborn vampire army in a battle against the Cullens to kill Bella as a means to avenge her fallen lover James.

While not much of a threat in the first film, the Cullens are told not to underestimate her and by the end, once her lover has been killed, she is seen already planning her revenge. In New Moon she has begun her newborn army with Riley growing its numbers, knowing she can't take on the Cullens alone. After Laurent is killed while spying on Bella on her behalf, she takes matters into her own hands and finds that the human girl is now protected by the wolf pack.

With a special ability for self-preservation, she decides to bide her time and return in Eclipse once her army is ready. Despite her careful planning and large vicious army, they are no match for the combined forces of the Cullens and the wolf pack, and her quest for vengeance is ended as she dies in the same manner as her dead lover.

1 Aro

The leader of the Volturi, the most powerful coven in the Twilight universe, Aro is a millennia-old vampire who has the most influence over the secret world of the vampires thanks to a group of very powerful guards under his control. Gleefully played by Michael Sheen, he and his powerful coven set the rules for the vampire way of life that every other coven must follow under threat of destruction. He has the special ability of tactile telepathy, whereupon he is able to read all of someone's deepest thoughts and memories from their entire life through touch. Through manipulation and exploiting fellow vampires' abilities, he has been able to maintain power over his own coven and every other, and yet he still craves more.

Throughout the entire series, despite Carlisle and Aro having an understanding, the threat of the Volturi looms over the Cullens as any defiance of their laws will result in the killing of their coven. Although the dirty work is done by Volturi guards, it is Aro who makes all the decisions, and he has no limit on what he'll do in order to maintain his power and get what he wants. He has a particular desire to have Edward, Alice, and Bella join his guard due to their unique abilities, and when he is led to believe they have broken Volturi law, he delights in the opportunity to finally destroy the Cullens in order to have the three for himself.

After the misunderstanding is explained, the two covens come out unharmed, with only the wrongful accuser being killed, and a tense agreement is achieved. Despite the relatively happy ending, Aro and his coven will never stop being a threat to the Cullens, and only time will tell how long the peace between the two will last.

