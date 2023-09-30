The Big Picture The Volturi is the largest and most powerful vampire coven in the Twilight Saga, enforcing laws and protecting vampires from exposure.

One of the overarching threats in the Twilight Saga is the Volturi. The Volturi is the equivalent of royalty in the vampire world and is the largest and most powerful vampire coven. They enforce the laws and rules of the vampire world and help to protect the existence of vampires from getting outed to the human world. They’re a constant presence throughout the saga, but become a fully-fledged antagonist of sorts in Breaking Dawn, after getting misinformation about Bella and Edward’s daughter. But despite being one of the series’ big bad, they’re deeply fascinating and have roots that go back as far as 500 AD, and have included some very familiar faces in its history.

Aro

Born in 1340 BC in Greece, Aro (Michael Sheen) is one of the most powerful vampires in the world and is viewed as the leader of the Volturi. Upon being turned into a vampire he gained the power of tactile telepathy, which allows him to read the thoughts and memories of a person with just a single touch. Alongside Marcus (Christopher Heyerdahl), and Caius (Jamie Campbell Bower) he used his power and great force to usurp control over the vampire world from the Romanian coven, thus leading to the creation of the Volturi. During his long immortal life, he married Sulpicia, and he also turned his sister Didyme. Centuries into his vampire life, he murdered Didyme in an attempt to keep Marcus from leaving the coven. To this day he has not been found to be the culprit of her death. The effect of Didyme’s death on Marcus prompted Aro and Caius to lock up their own wives in a tower for their own protection.

Marcus

Marcus was born around 1350 BC in Greece, and soon joined forces with Aro to create the Volturi. He possesses the power of relationship identification which allows him to see emotional ties between people without them divulging the information themselves. He met and fell in love with Aro’s sister Didyme, and after a substantial amount of time with the coven, the pair made plans to leave after growing tired of the constant warring lifestyle. Didyme’s eventual death forced Marcus into a depressed and reclusive state. He searched for years to find Didyme’s murderer with no luck, and he never found out that Aro was the one who killed her. Marcus only remains a part of the Volturi due to Chelsea’s power of influence which she uses on him at Aro’s request.

Caius

Born sometime around 1300 BC, Caius and his wife Athenadora are the final founding members of the Volturi, having come across Marcus and Aro after fleeing an attack from the Romanian coven. Caius doesn’t host any special powers, but Aro took great interest in his unbridled hatred and anger toward the Romanian coven and admired him for it. He is considered the most ruthless of the main leaders due to his unforgiving and harsh nature. After seeing the effect of Didyme’s death on Marcus, he and Aro decided that their own wives must be protected at all costs, and subsequently locked them in a tower.

Athenodora

Athenodora (Abbie Dunn) is Caius’ wife, having met him after he fled from the Romanian coven’s attack. She began traveling with him and soon met Aro and Marcus, with whom she and Caius helped form the Volturi. After the death of Didyme, she and Sulpicia (Rebecca Barras) became prisoners in a tower, of which they rarely leave. They are accompanied by Corin who uses her gift to make them content with their situation.

Didyme

Didyme is the late sister of Aro, and the wife of Marcus. About a decade after becoming a vampire himself, Aro turned Didyme with the hopes that would gain a useful power similar to his own. She instead gained the power to make everyone around her happy, which proved not to be useful to Aro. Still, she joined the coven shortly after its creation. Due to her cheery aura, she attracted many suitors but only returned the advances of Marcus. They fell madly in love and after centuries with the coven, made plans to leave. Aro pretended to give his blessing of their departure but then proceeded to murder Didyme so that Marcus wouldn’t leave, as his power was far more useful to Aro.

Sulpicia

Sulpicia was handpicked by Aro to become his wife as he had a very distinct idea for a mate in mind. After courting her he proposed the idea of turning her to which she agreed, and she joined the Volturi alongside him. After the death of Didyme, she was locked up alongside Athenadora in a tower for her protection, though she is kept content with her situation due to Corin’s gift making her so.

Chelsea

Chelsea was discovered by Aro soon after the death of Didyme. With Marcus depressed and suicidal over Didyme’s passing and his failure to find her killer, Aro brought Chelsea in to help him. She has the power to influence and manipulate emotional ties between people and was ordered to bind Marcus to the Volturi and make him stay loyal. She essentially keeps order in the coven and keeps it from falling apart as she uses her power to keep everyone unified. Because of her importance to the coven, she often gets whatever she desires from Aro. She is also extremely useful in battle and uses her power to separate allegiances between allied covens, thus giving the Volturi an upper hand and allowing them to win.

Corin

Corin is another vital member of the Volturi, bearing the power to make someone content with their situation. Corin was first brought in by Aro to help ease Marcus’ pain over the loss of Didyme, but he refused her gift. She was then enlisted to keep Sulpicia and Athenadora company and keep them content since they are so heavily guarded they’re virtually prisoners. Aro also has her use her gift on Chelsea to keep her from leaving, as both she and Corin play a very vital part in keeping uniformity among the coven.

Jane

Born in England around 800 AD Jane (Dakota Fanning) showed psychic abilities from a young age, that prompted the townsfolk to fear her and her twin brother Alec (Cameron Bright). Good luck followed those who were friendly to the twins, whereas bad things would happen to those who crossed them. Aro first heard of the twins when they were just mere toddlers. He had an interest in recruiting them to the Volturi but due to the already-instated rule about immortal children, he waited until they were older to do so. Given that their powers weren’t fully formed yet, Aro left them in the care of their parents until the townsfolk grew frightened of them and accused the twins of being witches, condemning them to being burned at the stake. Aro was tipped off by a nomad who knew of his interest in the twins, and he managed to arrive just in time to interrupt the execution. Jane was turned before she was even 18, making her one of the smallest members of the coven, but also one of the most powerful. Due to the pain she experienced while being burned at the stake, Jane’s power took on a more concise form, and she gained the ability to inflict the same burning pain onto other people.

Alec

Alec was born around 800 AD in England, alongside his twin sister Jane. Similarly to her, he showed psychic abilities from a young age that frightened the townsfolk and resulted in him and Jane being burned at the stake. The execution was interrupted by Aro who welcomed them into the Volturi. Due to being turned at such a young age, he is small, but he is mighty. He has the power of sensory deprivation, giving him the ability to cut off someone’s senses. Together he and Jane make up one of the strongest pieces of the Volturi, and are considered two of the most powerful vampires.

Carlisle Cullen Joined the Coven

One of the most surprising reveals about the Volturi was that Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli) was once a part of it. As we know, Carlisle is a good vampire, he’s the one who revolutionized the “vegetarian” lifestyle and thus created a new way of life for vampires. But sometime in the 1700s while he was studying in Italy he came across the Volturi and was lured to them due to how refined they seemed in comparison to others he had met. The Volturi tried to convert Carlisle to their natural food source of humans once again but Carlisle stood his ground and resisted. Carlisle stayed with the coven for two decades, and during his stay he tried to teach them the values of human life, but it was to no avail. He eventually left to move to America, where he became a doctor and started his own “vegetarian” coven/family, around which the Twilight saga mainly focuses.

Eleazar

Eleazar (Christian Camargo) is featured in Breaking Dawn where he gives the Cullen’s insider information regarding the Volturi. It’s revealed that he used to be a member of the coven years ago. He was given a place within the Volturi guard due to his ability to sense the special abilities of others. His job was to detect if any threatening coven had members with extra gifts. He would then pass that knowledge on to Aro. He would also be sent around the world to try and recruit members with powerful abilities to the coven. Eleazar didn’t entirely agree with the Volturi’s more extreme methods, but he liked that they upheld the law and felt he was doing good by joining them. He eventually met Carmen (Mia Maestro) and became her mate. He tried to balance his life with the Volturi and his duties to them while living with Carmen, but she soon became concerned with the violence of his life. Eleazar soon asked Aro for permission to leave the coven and be with Carmen, and though Aro didn’t entirely approve of the idea, he gave his blessing nonetheless, believing that he would return if requested.

Afton

Afton is one of the lower-ranked members of the guard and is only there because he is Chelsea’s mate, and she insisted upon it. He holds the power of mental invisibility, but it can be easily penetrated by opponents with great focus.

Demetri

Demetri (Charlie Bewley) is the coven’s tracker and one of the most powerful trackers in existence. He’s able to pick up the essence of someone’s mind and track them wherever they go, even if it’s across the country, making it near impossible to escape the Volturi.

Felix

Felix (Daniel Cudmore) acts as the Volturi’s warrior, as he’s one of the strongest members physically. His knowledge of combat skills and super strength make him one of the coven’s most powerful weapons.

Heidi

Heidi (Noot Seear) has the role of being the “bait” of the coven. Her physical beauty allows her to attract anyone she wants, whether vampire or human, and as we see in New Moon she uses this power to lure people in to be food for the Volturi.

Renata

Renata is a member with the gift of a shield, used to repel attackers and make them go another way. She’s primarily Aro’s personal bodyguard, but will also protect Marcus and Caius when need be.

Santiago

Santiago (Lateef Crowder), like Felix, has no special gift to him aside from his physical strength, making him another pivotal member when in battle.

The rest of the members are unnamed, and their powers are similarly unlisted, but it’s implied that they’re used as an extra backup to protect the core 5 members of the Volturi, as well as their wives. Their added numbers give the Volturi an even more threatening presence in battle and help to complete the powerful coven.