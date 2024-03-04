The Big Picture "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" flips the Western genre on its head with a positive look at progress and advancements in technology.

Cliff Robertson's exceptional performance as Chris Horn sets this Twilight Zone episode apart.

This unique Western-themed episode showcases Rod Serling's innovative storytelling and commitment to authenticity.

Whenever we enter into The Twilight Zone, we're always surprised by some strange happening that never would have first crossed our minds. In the case of the show's second season (which contains some of the series' best episodes), that remained true with the episode "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim." This Rod Serling-penned classic starts as a Western, complete with all the usual trappings about migrants headed west. But soon, it crosses over into the unknown as pioneer Christian "Chris" Horn (played immaculately by Cliff Robertson) suddenly finds himself out of the 19th century and into the 20th, and his life will never be the same.

What Is This 'Twilight Zone' Episode About?

Beginning in 1847, a small wagon train is headed Westward to a magical land called California, only to be stopped by hunger, thirst, and sickness. The band's leader, Chris Horn (Robertson), is "the only one remaining who has even a fragment of the dream left." As his son, Christian Jr., lies dying of pneumonia and his wife Martha (Miranda Jones) struggles with caring for him, Horn heads out into the New Mexican desert in search of sustenance and medicine. It's only then that he crosses over a rim into the Twilight Zone. There, he discovers he's no longer in the 1840s, but a brand-new time, full of monsters and oddities he can't comprehend. Of course, those monsters are really trucks and the oddities are gas stations, diners, and telephone poles, but Horn doesn't know any better.

Having stepped into 1961 in almost a reversal of what we see in Back to the Future Part III, Horn meets Joe (John Crawford) and his former nurse of a wife, Mary Lou (Evans Evans), who treats his wounds and helps him get cleaned up. As they explain the world he's in, Horn is taken aback by all the technological and medical advancements, particularly the penicillin pills he's given for the bullet wound on his hand. After being examined by the local doctor (Edward Platt), who thinks Horn is not making sense, but also may believe he's telling the truth about his origins, Horn reads through an Encyclopedia to discover that his son, Christian Horn, Jr., becomes an impressive children's doctor who makes serious advancements in the medical field, having made it to California as a child.

Believing his trip to the future to be providence, Horn escapes the police on foot, wandering back to the desert rim that brought him to this mysterious future. With the penicillin in hand, Horn returns to 1847, leaving his gun behind in the sand. Back in 1961, Joe finds Horn's gun (which had once looked brand-new before) all worn down by the literal sands of time, confirming that the wayward pioneer was indeed telling the truth. While Rod Serling's other Western-themed episodes of The Twilight Zone, such as "Showdown with Rance McGrew," often critique and criticize the myth of the American West, "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" does the exact opposite. Here, we see the bleakness and hardships that Western pioneers often went through, and it's clear that this wagon train would've likely died without Horn's excursion to the future, either due to dehydration, starvation, illness, or an unexpected threat.

"A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" Is 'The Twilight Zone' at Its Finest

Like some of the best episodes of The Twilight Zone, "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" takes a common concept and flips it on its head, turning the Western into less of a mythic ideal and more of a brutal reality. While the genre is generally critical of concepts like progress and "change," this episode takes a genuine pioneer out of his 1800s constraints and shows him how much better life would become with the advent of new medicines and technologies to aid in the hardships of life. While other Twilight Zone episodes might emphasize horror or the macabre, this one isn't so much a cautionary tale as it is a positive look at how far America has come in the last 100-plus years. Well, at least the last 100-plus years at the time this episode aired in April 1961.

Of course, much of the credit for "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" goes to Rod Serling and the episode's star, Cliff Robertson. Serling, as usual, crafts a compelling "fish out of water" narrative (employing a hard dose of science-fiction to get our hero there) that emphasizes the distresses and anxieties of Western pioneers in search of a better life. While most Western stories romanticize the journey West, this Twilight Zone episode is a surprisingly authentic look at the more pressing dangers of a lack of food, water, and medicine in the blazing deserts of the American Southwest. Despite only the very beginning and ending of the episode taking place in 1847, Horn's trip to 1961 enhances these concepts even better than being in the 19th century would have.

Robertson's performance here is exceptional. The Twilight Zone has had plenty of strong leading stars in its time (such as future Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star Robert Redford) but we'd be remiss if we didn't note that Robertson's work here is among the show's best. His time as a 19th-century man is entirely believable, and his mannerisms, facial gestures, and speculative attitude all contribute well to the character. In many ways, the entire episode hinges on Robertson's ability to play a convincing Chris Horn, and he delivers effortlessly. If this were your first exposure to The Twilight Zone, you'd be in luck as this character-driven drama reminds us just how impactful episodic anthologies can be. To say that Cliff Robertson is a delight to watch on screen would be an understatement, and the character's transformation from a man confused and afraid of this new world to a father full of conviction and purpose is a relatable take that tugs deep at the heartstrings.

'The Twilight Zone' Episode's Lead Doesn't Look Like a Classic Cowboy

One small element of the story that may throw off audiences expecting something that looks a bit more Western is the costuming. While covered wagons, old rifles, and desert landscapes fill the screen, Chris Horn doesn't look too much like your typical Western hero. Well, according to Marc Scott Zicree's The Twilight Zone Companion, there's a reason that Cliff Robertson's costume didn't match the usual Gunsmoke or Rawhide looks on television. Unlike the classic cowboys and gunfighters of old, Horn and his companions are traveling to California from out East (Ohio, specifically), and as such, actor Cliff Robertson thought that he should look the part. "Both [director Buzz Kulik] and Robertson wanted the main character to look not like a cowboy, but rather to wear what actually might be worn by an Easterner on his way West," Zicree wrote. "Says director of photography George Clemens, 'Do you remember he wore a big stovepipe hat? It was Cliff's idea and I was so scared that we'd be laughed off the screen on the first scene.'"

But that's not what happened at all. Clemens was the first to admit that he got it wrong. Instead, the episode has been considered a fan-favorite and often appears on "best of" lists concerning the original series. Cliff Robertson's performance is no doubt why, and his commitment to authenticity in the role is admirable. Robertson is an impressive actor, who, of course, bookended his long career with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, where he played none other than Uncle Ben Parker. But back in The Twilight Zone, Robertson thrived as a leading man, appearing in two episodes of the series total: this one, and the third season episode "The Dummy." The partnership here between Robertson and director Buzz Kulik is an impressive one as they worked together to best craft the type of character that the wayward Chris Horn was meant to be.

"He came to me while we were rehearsing with an eight-or-nine-page analysis of his character that he had written," Kulik revealed to The Twilight Zone Companion. "We used to do that when we were all kids just out of acting school, but very few people take the time to do that." No doubt Robertson's commitment to his craft is commendable, and his devotion to the character and the episode is clear as the New Mexican skyline boasted in the episode. Well, it's really the California skyline, but hey, this is Hollywood. A fun Hollywood-themed side note: "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" was shot on the same location and around the same time as the next episode, "The Rip Van Winkle Caper" (also written by Rod Serling), due to producer Buck Houghton's desire to keep production costs as low as possible. That way, the crew only had to travel once out to Lone Pine, California to shoot rather than twice.

This Was 'The Twilight Zone's Weirdest Western Episode

Because Westerns were so popular on television at the time, it was a relevant genre that The Twilight Zone would revisit on several occasions. Even earlier in Season 2, the episode "Dust" aired, which is all about a supposed "magic dust" that is meant to change the minds of rural townsfolk who are intent on executing a young man. "A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" is undoubtedly the more famous of the two, but there are plenty of other Weird Westerns (a subgenre of the Western that often blends with horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and other genres) in the show's chronology including the aforementioned "Showdown with Rance McGrew," Season 1's "Mr. Denton on Doomsday," and the third season classic, "The Grave."

"A Hundred Yards Over the Rim" might not have ghosts, ghouls, executions, or other spectacular concepts, but its unique use of providential time travel makes this one a compelling spin on a familiar tale. As usual, Rod Serling was a man well ahead of his time. He was also a man who loved the Western, albeit his own brand of the genre. Not long after The Twilight Zone ended, he even launched a Western series of his own titled The Loner, which starred Lloyd Bridges in the title role. Sadly, his Western efforts didn't last more than a season, but his Twilight Zone ventures into the Old West continue to stick with us over 60 years later.

The Twilight Zone is available to watch on Pluto TV in the U.S.

