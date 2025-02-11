The Twilight Zone produced some of the most iconic episodes of television of all time. By using fantastic elements to explore sensitive topics, The Twilight Zone could be thought-provoking, shocking, and, at times, controversial. The word controversial carries a connotation that it must mean bad, but that’s not necessarily the case.

Controversy can be meaningless if it only exists to offend, but when used intelligently, it’s able to start a conversation – to open a dialogue about behavior that needs to change even if it’s “acceptable” in the eyes of a current social climate. Rod Serling wasn’t afraid to make the audience uncomfortable if it meant they thought about society from a perspective they hadn’t previously considered. The following episodes of The Twilight Zone have the potential to create controversy with a modern audience, a testament to how impactful the show remains.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Twilight Zone 10/10 Release Date 1959 - 1963 Network CBS Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

BUY





Cast Jordan Peele , David Epstein, Kelly Ann Woods, Mark Silverman, Amanda Burke, Jacob Machin, Simon Chin, Paolo Maiolo Showrunner Rod Serling Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5

10 “What’s in the Box”

Season 5, Episode 24

Image via CBS

A deeply unhappy couple make it their main focus to pick at the other in the season five episode “What’s in the Box.” Joe (William Demarest) has had enough of his wife Phyllis (Joan Blondell), and she feels exactly the same way. When a recently repaired television gives Joe a front row view of his own infidelity, he’s quick to turn the channel. However, when he sees a broadcast of him killing Phyllis, Joe has to wonder if he’s watching fiction or things to come.

One of the more mean spirited episodes, Joe and Phyllis’s interactions are reminiscent of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton’s exchanges in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but more violent. As the bitter married couple engage in a physical fight that results in Joe punching Phyllis out a window to her death, one can assume anyone who has been the victim of domestic violence will find the episode hard to watch. That said, fans of the HBO anthology series Tales From the Crypt will consider this a lost episode of the show.

9 “The Chaser”

Season 1, Episode 31

Image via CBS

Love, or the illusion of love, can come with a hefty price in the season three episode, “The Chaser.” Roger (George Grizzard) is hopelessly obsessed with the pretty and composed Leila (Patricia Barry), but she makes it clear that she doesn’t reciprocate his advances. Unphased, Roger is recommended the services of a mysterious man who can make a potion that will sway Leila into loving him. When Roger successfully uses the potion, he’ll learn there can be too much of a good thing.

Obviously, Roger is in the wrong and in need of a lesson to be taught, but he wouldn’t be embraced as a sympathetic protagonist by a new generation of viewers. Roger never sees Leila as an actual person with feelings or wants of her own – he can only see her as an object he can either possess or dispose of. The potion Leila drank is irreversible, outside the poison that Roger seriously considers, so even if Roger has “learned his lesson,” Leila is trapped in a devoted relationship she didn’t choose and, in her right mind, was vocally against.

8 “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge”

Season 5, Episode 22

Image via CBS

A Confederate sympathizer faces execution by hanging from the Union forces before making a miraculous escape that seems too good to be true. Through sheer force of will, the man travels and survives the elements with the singular goal of making it back into the arms of his wife. At the end of the episode, he accomplishes his task, but before he can rejoice, the rope around his neck snaps tight, and he dies from hanging. The escape was merely a fantasy in the last moments of his life.

“An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” is unique in that it was a short film that was actually re-edited to fit the format of The Twilight Zone. The short story of the same name by Ambrose Bierce has been adapted multiple times, but the episode could cause a stir with audiences not enthusiastic to watch a Confederate sympathizer as a protagonist. The Civil War doesn’t play a central role in the episode, but it is a period of time that reflects one of the ugliest eras of the US.

7 “The Fever”

Season 1, Episode 17

Image via CBS

A free trip to Las Vegas has unforeseen costs for a couple in “The Fever.” Flora (Vivi Janiss) is excited about the change of scenery, but her husband, Franklin (Everett Sloane), has negative feelings about the city and even worse opinions about gambling. However, the beckoning call of a slot machine becomes louder and louder until it’s the only thing Franklin is able to hear. Even though they were only intended to stay for a few days, Franklin is doomed to spend his remaining days chasing the thrill of a win.

“The Fever” is about as straightforward of a morality tale as they come for The Twilight Zone, where the evils of addiction, in this case gambling, take center stage. While this may not be as shocking or controversial as other episodes, viewers who have either seen the destruction of addiction or experienced it firsthand will understand the weight of the story. "The Fever" is mostly light in its presentation, but as Franklin berates his wife for interrupting his time at the slots, the story speaks volumes regarding the damage caused by the affliction.

6 “The Changing of the Guard”

Season 3, Episode 37

Image via CBS

At the end of his career, Professor Ellis Fowler (Donald Pleasence) finds himself questioning whether his life had any meaning. Determining that he offered nothing and his work was in vain, Ellis plans to kill himsel