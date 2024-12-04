Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone was an innovative television series which, today, is still hailed as one of the greatest science-fiction shows of all time. While the series is heavily focused on the sci-fi genre, The Twilight Zone does feature episodes in other genres, such as fantasy, historical fiction, and thrilling suspense, establishing it as a versatile show that never fails to entertain audiences.

The Twilight Zone is considered to be a crucial contribution to television and a staple of American pop culture that cultivated the popularity of the science-fiction genre for television. Even though avid fans of the series could easily list dozens of exceptional episodes, there are some, including "Eye of the Beholder," "Living Doll," and "Time Enough at Last," that are among the series' most memorable and infamous episodes.

The Twilight Zone (1959) Release Date October 2, 1959 Creator Rod Serling Cast Rod Serling , Jack Klugman , Burgess Meredith , John Anderson Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5

10 "The Dummy"

Season 3, Episode 33

Cliff Robertson stars in season 3, episode 33, "The Dummy," as a ventriloquist, Jerry, who has let his drinking get in the way of his success and is beginning to take a toll on his career. As Jerry tries to get his act together, he begins to notice that his dummy, Willy, appears to be alive, leading to a series of strange events and a traditional Twilight Zone twist.

"The Dummy" is one of the Fifth Dimension's creepiest episodes, inspired by the 1945 British horror film, Dead of Night. The episode follows a plot that has since been redefined and modernized in other television shows and films, but the episode essentially earns its famous reputation for starring Academy Award winner, Robertson, who had an extensive career in both television and movies.

9 "The Odyssey of Flight 33"

Season 2, Episode 18

In season 2, episode 18, "The Odyssey of Flight 33," a plane from London is headed for New York that experiences some unusual changes in the air pressure and speed, leading them to travel back in time to the prehistoric era. As the pilots and crew try to keep the passengers calm, they realize that they have somehow broken through a time barrier and must find a way to return to their present time.

"The Odyssey of Flight 33" was inspired by the myth of the Flying Dutchman and is also one of several episodes that was adapted into a graphic novel, solidifying it as one of the series' most famous episodes. Time travel is a constant theme in the Fifth Dimension, but this particular episode stands out for its modern setting and seemingly plausible scenario, deeming it to be one of the best hard science-fiction Twilight Zone episodes.

8 "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street"

Season 1, Episode 22

Season 1, episode 22, "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street", is set in a quiet suburban neighborhood populated by residents who all know and get along with each other. When the neighborhood begins to experience strange and unexplainable occurrences, the neighbors slowly begin to turn on one another, resulting in a chaotic uproar of fear and paranoia.

"The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" is a thought-provoking episode that went on to inspire future science-fiction films, including Stephen King's The Mist and The Trigger Effect, making it one of the series' most famous episodes. In 2002, The Twilight Zone was rebooted and one of the episodes was essentially a remake of "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" but was renamed "The Monsters Are on Maple Street," further proving the episode's timeless legacy.

7 "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?"

Season 2, Episode 28

When two state troopers check out a report of an unidentified flying object crashing, their investigation leads to them to a diner where a group of bus passengers have stopped due to a snow storm. The troopers inform the passengers of their search and their suspicion that the person or creature in question is among them, making everyone question who and who wasn't originally on the bus.

Season 2, episode 28, "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?" is primarily famous for inspiring John Carpenter's iconic science-fiction thriller, The Thing, pulling from the episode's general concept of identifying an intruder among a group of people. While Carpenter's vision falls more into the horror genre, "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?" conveys a unique sense of uncertainty and suspense which all leads up to a double twist at the end, ultimately deeming it to be a signature Twilight Zone episode.

6 "To Serve Man"

Season 3, Episode 24

When a group of aliens known as the Kanamits arrive on Earth, the world begins to panic and think they are being invaded, but they're surprised to learn that the invaders come in peace with a mission to help the human race. They present a book titled To Serve Man to further their claims, but when the text of the book is deciphered, it reveals that the Kanamits have a startling ulterior motive behind their visit.

Season 3, episode 24, "To Serve Man", is considered to be one of the show's best, mainly for its jaw-dropping twist and has influenced dozens of parodies in popular films and television shows such as Futurama, The Simpsons, and Madagascar. The episode is also noted for starring actor Richard Kiel as the lead Kanamit, who many know from hit films including The Longest Yard, Happy Gilmore, and The Spy Who Loved Me, which is credited as one of the most entertaining James Bond films.

5 "It's a Good Life"

Season 3, Episode 8

Season 3, episode 8, "It's a Good Life," is set in a small town in Ohio where a six-year-old boy, Anthony (Billy Mumy) possesses supernatural powers, causing everyone, including his parents, to live in fear of him.

With no way to escape or anywhere else to go, people are forced to walk on eggshells to avoid being sent to an unknown cornfield or face a far worse fate at the hands of the deranged child.

"It's a Good Life" is another Twilight Zone episode that outlets, including Time and TV Guide, has ranked as one of the best episodes in the series. It has also been parodied in various shows such as American Dad and The Simpsons and has also been referenced in the music world, notably in the 1980 song "Cemetery Girls" by Barnes & Barnes. According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode also served as the main inspiration for season 4, episode 1, "USS Callister," of the hit anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror, making "It's a Good Life" not only one of the most famous Twilight Zone episodes, but also one that has had a major influence on modern entertainment.

4 "Living Doll"

Season 5, Episode 6

Telly Savalas stars in season 5, episode 6, "Living Doll", as a cynical stepfather, Erich Streator, who begins to suspect that his stepdaughter's new wind-up doll, Talky Tina, is somehow alive and talking to him. As Erich investigates the seemingly harmless doll further, he soon realizes that the doll is not only alive, but it is also determined to kill him.

"Living Doll" is mainly famous for being the partial inspiration behind the 1988 horror film Child's Play. The notoriety of the episode is also heightened by Savalas, who is known for playing the titular role in the series Kojak, and also appearing in classic films such as Cape Fear, Birdman of Alcatraz, and Kelly's Heroes. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director, Josh Cooley, stated that the character, Gabby Gabby, from Toy Story 4 was also inspired by Talky Tina.

3 "Eye of the Beholder"

Season 2, Episode 6

In Season 2, episode 6, "Eye of the Beholder," a young woman (Donna Douglas) is recovering from extensive facial surgery with the hope that the procedure was successful in making her beautiful. As the doctor slowly removes the bandages, audiences are shocked to see that, by our world's standards, the woman is beautiful, but in the world she lives in, she is considered hideous.

"Eye of the Beholder" is perhaps one Twilight Zone episode that is universally recognized mainly for its complex makeup and shocking but insightful turn of events. The episode is also immortalized by the harrowing performance by Donna Douglas, who many know for her role as Elly May Clampett in the iconic television series, The Beverly Hillbillies. While the episode is infamous for its now-iconic makeup and Douglas' performance, it also embedded society with the concept of how beauty can be subjective, cementing "Eye of the Beholder" as a vital and rather deep episode of Serling's Fifth Dimension.

2 "Time Enough at Last"

Season 1, Episode 8