Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone had a lasting impact on television viewers and the science-fiction genre, leading to the series being rebooted in 1985. Even though the reboot wasn't as successful as the original, it did feature the talent of iconic filmmakers, including Wes Craven, Steven Spielberg, and John Landis, as well as popular stars such as Bruce Willis, Shelley Duvall, and Morgan Freeman. While the series had plenty of star appeal, it also brought the work of incredible writers into the spotlight, most notably Game of Thrones author, George R.R. Martin.

Known for his intense detail and well-crafted characters, Martin provided the Fifth Dimension with five episodes that are each a unique testament to the writer's boundless sense of imagination and creativity. The Twilight Zone requires a certain form of storytelling and, considering Martin's work in fantasy and drama, it's easy to see why he was a solid choice to add his contributions to the ground-breaking series.

The Twilight Zone (1985) Release Date September 27, 1985 Creator Rod Serling Cast Robin Ward , Charles Aidman , William Atherton , Ellen Albertini Dow Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

5 "Lost and Found"

Season 2, Episode 4

When a college student, Jennifer Templeton (Akosua Busia), and her roommate, Kathy (Cindy Harrell) return to their dorm, Jennifer begins to notice several of her items are missing. As Kathy tries to convince her that she must have misplaced them, Jennifer is adamant that she didn't move them. Soon, Jennifer believes that someone is in their closet and when Kathy opens the door, they're shocked to discover two people from the future. The man and women explain that they're not allowed to take anything during their "trips," which brings to light one of Serling's favorite subjects: time travel.

Season 2, Episode 4, "Lost and Found," is a short but intriguing segment of a three-part episode that makes audiences wonder about not only the concept of time travel, but also how even minor details or choices could have an incredible impact on the future. Jennifer learns that one day, she will become president, and even just this bit of information results in her deciding not to continue skipping political science class. If the time travelers hadn't appeared, what would have become of Jennifer? Martin taps into Serling's frequent use of time travel as well as adding a slight political undertone which effortlessly leaves viewers pondering about the past, present, and future.

4 "The Road Less Travelled"

Season 2, Episode 7

Jeff McDowell (Cliff De Young) is a loving family man who still feels guilt over dodging the draft during the Vietnam War. When his daughter (Jaclyn Bernstein) and wife (Margaret Klenck) claim to have seen a man in a wheelchair in their house, Jeff starts to investigate and soon begins to think the man is there for him and his past actions are starting to catch up to him. Little does he know that the man is him from an alternate universe where he didn't run from the draft, forcing him to come face to face with his past as well as his choices.

Martin explores the theory of an alternate universe in season 2, episode 7, "The Road Less Travelled," which is a nod to Robert Frost's iconic poem, The Road Less Traveled. Initially, viewers may think that the alternate Jeff who did serve during Vietnam would be there to scold Jeff for his shameful choice, but in an unexpected twist of irony, the alternate Jeff confesses how horrible his life turned out to be and the regrets he has to live with every day. While Jeff lives with the immense guilt of dodging the draft, he also becomes a loving and supportive husband and father, which begs the question, Are his actions worth the burden he carries? Martin does a fantastic job of exploring the two sides of the same coin with a concept that genuinely resonates with viewers, especially when it originally aired, providing an insightful perspective into how one's choices can determine one's destiny.

3 "The Last Defender of Camelot"

Season 1, Episode 24

In London, a professor (Richard Kiley) who is about to go on vacation, is revealed to be the noble knight, Sir Lancelot du Lac, who, unfortunately, has been cursed to walk the Earth for centuries for his sins by the wizard Merlin (Norman Lloyd). When he's brought to see an old acquaintance, Morgan Le Fay (Jenny Agutter), he learns that Merlin, who has been in a deep sleep, is now awake and is preparing to restore the former land of Camelot, forcing Lancelot to find the old sorcerer and stop him before it's too late.

Season 1, episode 24, "The Last Defender of Camelot," is a clever Martin episode that taps into the tales of King Arthur following an aged Sir Lancelot living in the modern world. Based on the short story by the same name written by Roger Zelazny, Martin provides in-depth characters while also remaining true to their original origin and transports audiences to a blended world of present time and fantasy that is incredibly alluring. Martin is no stranger to knights and sorcery, which is perhaps why this episode unfolds so well in the Fifth Dimension. Considering "The Last Defender of Camelot" is only a half-hour-long episode, the quality and structure of the characters and Martin's storytelling are most impressive and definitely worthy of the silver screen.

2 "The Once and Future King"

Season 2, Episode 1

Gary Pitkin (Jeff Yagher) is an Elvis Presley impersonator who is dedicated to his musical craft and is in it for the long run of making it big in show business. When Gary is involved in an accident near Las Vegas, he is offered a ride by a man who looks exactly like the King himself and soon discovers that he has somehow traveled back in time to the year 1954. As Gary realizes he's been picked up by the real Elvis Presley, he tries to guide the King of Rock' n' Roll on his path to greatness, but when Gary accidentally kills the young musician during a fistfight, he takes Presley's place, ultimately becoming Elvis himself.

Season 2, episode 1, "The Once and Future King," is based on a story written by Bryce Maritano and gives a whole new meaning to walking a mile in another man's shoes. This is another episode that deals with time travel and the premise of altering the past, but it also pulls from Presley's real life, notably his twin brother, Jesse, who died as an infant. This key piece of history plays a major role in why Elvis grows fond of Gary, who he believes is his deceased twin. Martin does a fantastic job of following Presley's historical timeline and meticulously weaving Gary into pivotal moments in the musician's life, such as when he's about to make his first hit record, which proves to be a crucial point in the story. It's interesting to see how Gary's best efforts actually foil his idol's future and career, only to open the door for him to become one of the greatest musicians in American history.

1 "The Toys of Caliban"

Season 2, Episode 5

Parents, Ernie (Richard Mulligan) and Mary (Anne Haney) Ross live their lives in a constant state of stress and fear of their son, Toby (David Greenlee) a grown man who still has the mind of a child. Ernie and Mary go to extreme lengths to keep Toby hidden and isolated from the outside world, not because they are bad parents, but because Toby has the magical ability to make anything he imagines into reality. While some might not find anything wrong with Toby's ability, his parents beg to differ, since they have seen their fair share of terrors that have convinced them that their son is a danger to others.

Season 2, episode 5, "The Toys of Caliban," is considered to be one of the best episodes in the entire series and is also an unofficial tribute to The Twilight Zone's original and iconic episode, "It's a Good Life." The title is in reference to William Shakespere's play, The Tempest, which follows a wild and crazy character, Caliban, who is discovered on an island by a man, Prospero, who tries to control the unruly Caliban. Similar to "It's a Good Life," the negatives of Toby's gift are initially unknown, begging audiences to question how anyone could be afraid of him, but as the reality of Toby's ability slowly begins to unravel, viewers are astonished at Toby's unforgivable acts, quickly changing their initial opinion. Martin brilliantly takes the concept of Anthony, played by Billy Mumy, from 'It's a Good Life,' but adds his own signature twist of terror and emotional honesty that actually takes a physical toll on audiences.

