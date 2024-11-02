The Twilight Zone has inspired a number of filmmakers, from J.J. Abrams to Shawn Levy, and even had its own big screen adaptation. But what most Twilight Zone fans may not know is that series creator Rod Serling originally intended for one episode to be a feature-length film. The Season 4 episode "He's Alive!" actually had a bona fide movie star attached with Dennis Hopper, but it was the subject matter that Serling felt was feature-film worthy, and it made the episode far more relevant than anyone intended.

"He's Alive!" stars Hopper as Peter Vollmer, who is attempting – and failing – to start a Neo-Nazi movement. His luck begins to change when he is visited by a shadowy figure that gives him advice on how to strengthen his speeches and draw in more followers. What makes "He's Alive!" all the more chilling is the fact that this shadowy figure is a resurrected Adolf Hitler (played by Curt Conway). Even though Serling sought to bring "He's Alive!" to the big screen, he ran into a major issue.

"He’s Alive!" Faced Budgetary Concerns

Serling actually wrote two versions of "He's Alive!": the one that eventually aired on television, and a feature-length script meant to be turned into a movie. Serling's film version of "He's Alive!" extended key scenes from the TV version, and added a subplot with an FBI agent that launched an investigation into Vollmer's activities. But the film never came to pass due to a major change in the show's structure. Following the show's brief cancelation and return for Season 4, episodes had been lengthened to a full hour, meaning that network executives were strict with the budget – and Serling's dream of a film version of "He's Alive!" would never come to fruition. Serling was also stretched thin at that point, having taken up a teaching job in addition to writing Twilight Zone episodes.

Ironically, while Serling considered "He's Alive!" to be one of the best episodes he ever wrote for The Twilight Zone, he wasn't a fan of Hopper's performance. Serling even vented his frustration during a guest lecture at UCLA: "I thought it was one of the best-written scripts completely [destroyed] by the performance of Dennis Hopper...It was a most uncontrolled, undisciplined performance." Serling did eventually leave his mark on film, as he worked on the screenplay for the original Planet of the Apes, while Hopper would reunite with "He's Alive!" director Stuart Rosenberg for Cool Hand Luke.

"He’s Alive!" Remains One of the Most Chilling 'Twilight Zone' Episodes

Years after its debut, "He's Alive!" is one of the most bone-chilling episodes of The Twilight Zone ever put on screen. A large part of this horror stems from how Vollmer grows from a mere nobody to the figurehead of a fascist resurgence; he's even willing to sacrifice one of his own followers to further his agenda. But the most disturbing element comes toward the end. Throughout "He's Alive!", viewers see that Vollmer has formed a bond with Ernst (Ludwig Donath), who acts as the father figure he gravitated toward due to his real father being abusive. Ernst himself is Jewish and survived Dachau, so he's more than willing to call Vollmer out for his actions. It makes the end of "He's Alive!" all the more tragic: Hitler orders Vollmer to kill Ernst – and he goes through with it.

"He's Alive!" was also frighteningly spot-on with how easily fascism can rise. In one of his speeches, Hitler tells Vollmer to appeal to his followers by "giving them objects for their anger." Vollmer also tells his followers that "a free, white America is a minority opinion!" – a sentiment that's been the centerpiece of white supremacist rallies and political campaigns alike. Serling put it best in his closing monologue:

"Where will he go next, this phantom from another time, this resurrected ghost of a previous nightmare ...Anyplace, everyplace, where there's hate, where there's prejudice, where there's bigotry. He's alive. He's alive so long as these evils exist. Remember that when he comes to your town. Remember it when you hear his voice speaking out through others. Remember it when you hear a name called, a minority attacked, any blind, unreasoning assault on a people or any human being. He's alive because through these things we keep him alive."

While Rod Serling wasn't able to make "He's Alive!" into a movie, he still crafted one of the best Twilight Zone episodes ever, with a message that remains all too relevant today.

