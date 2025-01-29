Rod Serling crafted arguably one of the most iconic science fiction shows of all time with The Twilight Zone. The reason for The Twilight Zone's evergreen status is that Serling managed to tackle societal issues in a way that makes some episodes feel truly timeless. "The Monsters are Due On Maple Street" shows how prejudices can often lead people to take drastic, deadly actions, while "He's Alive!" is a chilling parable about the dangers of fascism and one that resonates sharply in 2025.

But there is one very specific episode of The Twilight Zone that has proven itself to not just be one of the best episodes of the entire series, but a half-hour that's continued to resonate through time: Enter, "It's a Good Life."

‘It’s a Good Life’ Had a Simple, but Compelling Premise

Image via CBS Production

"It's A Good Life" takes place in the small town of Peaksville, Ohio, which looks like an ordinary American town — except for one small detail. Anthony Fremont (Bill Mumy), a 6-year-old boy, has seemingly gained the power to create whatever he wants just by thinking about it. He's used his powers to isolate Peaksville from the rest of the world, and anyone thinking "unhappy thoughts" is banished to a mysterious purgatory he calls "the cornfield." From the jump, "It's a Good Life" doesn't shy away from showcasing how horrifying Anthony's abilities are. His idea of entertainment is creating violent, gory battles with inhuman creatures — and the fact that he's a 6-year-old with the powers of a demigod makes the episode all the more terrifying.

Even the ending is a downer: when Anthony starts to create snow, which will destroy the crops that Peaksville's residents have been harming, his father attempts to scold him but then switches to a congratulatory tone at the last minute — underlining how terrified he, and the rest of the adults, are of Anthony.

‘It’s a Good Life’ Is One of the Most Influential ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes

"It's a Good Life" is considered to be one of the best "Twilight Zone" episodes ever, and its legacy has spread across pop culture. If you've ever visited the Tower of Terror at Disney's Hollywood Studios, you've probably heard Serling's opening narration from the episode before you board the ride. Twilight Zone: The Movie features a whole-cloth reimagining of "It's a Good Life" with Joe Dante and Richard Matheson putting their signature creative flourishes on the story (the film version takes things even further by hinting that Anthony has been capturing people to replace his long-dead family, and his punishments aren't just limited to banishment to 'the cornfield') "It's a Good Life" received a sequel episode, titled "It's Still A Good Life" during the Forest Whitaker-hosted revival of The Twilight Zone in 2002.

"It's Still A Good Life" picks up 40 years after the events of "It's A Good Life", and sees Bill Mumy return to play a grown-up Anthony — who still hasn't lost his childish ways, or his tendencies to banish those who displease him. But in a twist of fate, Anthony's daughter Audrey (played by Mumy's real-life daughter Liliana) has inherited his psychic powers, and is far stronger than he is — but utterly beholden to him. While the Twilight Zone revival wasn't as well regarded as the original series, "It's Still A Good Life" shows how some people will never change, or worse, impart their way of thinking onto their successors — propagating a vicious cycle.

With ‘It’s a Good Life,’ ‘The Twilight Zone’ Shows How Some People Shouldn’t Be Given Power