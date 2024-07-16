The Big Picture George R.R. Martin's "The Last Defender of Camelot" episode of The Twilight Zone refreshes the sci-fi franchise with a medieval, magical world.

The installment showcases the moral complexities of heroes, similar to Martin's Game of Thrones characters.

Martin's addition of diverse characters and magical elements elevates the episode, blending fantasy with reality.

While House of the Dragon Season 2 has fans once more revisiting all the fire and blood of author George R.R. Martin's iconic fantasy universe, Westeros isn't the only popular franchise touched by the bestselling creator. Today, HBO's television adaptations of Martin's work have made household names out of the Seven Kingdoms' most compelling characters, but in the mid-1980s, the man who would make Game of Thrones traded his hat as a novelist for a larger role in Hollywood. Connecting with producer Philip Deguere Jr. through the literary world, Martin went on to pen several episodes for the 1985 revival of The Twilight Zone, and the collaboration between Martin's style and the sci-fi staple's dark, pensive tone resulted in a unique installment for Rod Serling's beloved universe.

Working as a staff writer and story editor for the revival, Martin penned a total of five episodes for The Twilight Zone, but Martin's influence is most apparent in Season 1, Episode 24, "The Last Defender of Camelot." Taking up the back half of the full episode and based off a short story by another accomplished fantasy author, Roger Zelazny, Martin's teleplay follows an immortal Lancelot (Richard Kiley) growing more disheartened by the modern world until being summoned by another surviving Arthurian character, Morgan Le Fay (Jenny Agutter). Le Fay warns Lancelot that Arthur's famous wizard, Merlin (Norman Lloyd), is waking up from a spell meant to make him sleep forever, leading Lancelot on a mythical journey through Cornwall to confront the legacy of the world's romantic stories in a gloomy, disillusioned present.

George R.R. Martin’s 'Twilight Zone' Episode Brings a Fresh Dose of Fantasy to a Sci-Fi Franchise

Episodes of The Twilight Zone haven't backed down from a more fantastical tone in the past. While the show's original run primarily revolved around speculative pieces set in that time's modern 1950s and 60s setting, Serling's series frequently veered into more eccentric territory with later installments about alien civilizations, time travel, superpowered beings, and fantastical creatures like genies. Still, despite The Twilight Zone's love of disfiguring masks, clairvoyant cameras, and other imaginative objects, the show remains rooted in a sense of overwhelming science-fiction. The franchise's common milieu is a realistic earth where unrealistic things happen, while Martin's episode in the revival refreshes this old formula by depicting a world founded by ancient magic.

"The Last Defender of Camelot" underscores Martin's preferred aesthetic, presenting audiences with medieval knights, witty witches, emotionally broken kings, and all the hallmarks of the feudal sub-genre of fantasy, but Martin's Twilight Zone episode also includes the author's love for grounding his magical worlds in an overwhelming sense of unflinching reality. Despite being based on characters from Arthurian legend, most of the episode is spent on the gritty streets of England, and when Merlin does awaken, his conversations with Lancelot delve more into the political implications of his existence than the personal. As Lancelot explains, the modern world doesn't even believe in magic anymore, forcing the legendary wizard to reconcile his love of royalty with Martin's patented brand of blunt practicality.

“The Last Defender of Camelot” Illustrates George R.R. Martin’s Love of De-Romanticizing Heroes

Martin's Twlight Zone episode also continues the series' long-standing practice of interrogating popular myths of heroism. In Serling's original series, The Twilight Zone often scrutinizes scenes of war and the traumatic experiences of veterans, uncovering the underrepresented emotional truths behind glamorized battles in episodes like Season 3, Episode 15, "A Quality of Mercy." "The Last Defender of Camelot" furthers this Twilight Zone tradition in the revival by utilizing Martin's love for ethically complex, internally-conflicted heroes, taking a more discerning approach to the romantic legacies of its main cast. In particular, Martin's dialogue is at its sharpest when uncovering the truth behind Lancelot and Merlin's myths, showcasing the unflattering truths behind both popular legends.

In the scene where the pair is first reunited, Lancelot defends Merlin with the popular characterization most people would know, defending the man as a great wizard who needed to be brutal to crown Arthur King. Le Fay, on the other hand, sees Merlin for the problematic wizard he is. She reminds Lancelot that Merlin is a rapist who brainwashed Arthur and took countless lives all for the sake of a unified Camelot, while Lancelot's recollection of his own past underscores the harsh nature of the lifetimes he has lived. The grizzled veteran's description of the countless wars he has fought since Camelot fell undermines his status as a glorified, romantic figure, allowing Martin to express the honest toll of being a hero in The Twilight Zone.

George R.R. Martin’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode Includes Familiar ‘Game of Thrones’ Tropes

Martin's dissection of Merlin's heroism and Lancelot's loss feel most similar to the author's handling of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in Game of Thrones, whose own appearance as a dashing, wealthy Westerosi knight is undermined by the character's infamous attack on Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in the series' very first episode. Morgan Le Fay's power and social insights are also reminiscent of Westeros's Melisandre (Carice van Houten), while a character Martin added to Zelazny's story, Tom (John Cameron Mitchell), helps ground the Twilight Zone's fantastical vision with a healthy dose of skepticism. Each connection demonstrates Martin's preferred blend of the fantastical with the cynical and the magical with the immoral, helping to turn this installment in The Twilight Zone franchise into a compelling, layered narrative.

Unlike his heroic counterparts, Martin's Tom isn't immortal or legendary in any way. A street fighter who works for Morgan Le Fay and accompanies Lancelot to Merlin's cave, Tom's dry sarcasm and humble origins contrast with The Twilight Zone episode's Arthurian legends in a way that allows the story to feel closer to its mainstream audience, similar to how Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) check the aristocratic impulses of their own royal patrons. This more cynical outlook helps keep the episode's final confrontation from taking itself too seriously, especially when the CGI duel between Merlin and Morgan has aged poorly. Yet, more importantly, Martin's addition of Tom and emphasis on serious characters from all walks of life helps elevate this episode of the revival, broadening its potential into a commentary on what gets lost to time and how some dead things deserve to die.

Overall, Martin's most fantasy-themed episode of The Twilight Zone differs from the tone that made Game of Thrones popular in significant ways. The ending sees the evil wizard defeated and all the story's main heroes seemingly alright, with no shocking deaths or brutal consequences catching up with Lancelot by the end, and both he and Tom are ultimately able to walk into a sunset that looks a lot like Camelot, signifying the fantasy that can still be found in the darkest walks of everyday life. However, Martin's contributions to The Twilight Zone through this episode are still impressive, with the fantasy author injecting a more magical tone to the series, unpacking the honest implications of some of humanity's most prominent myths, and grounding his strange realm in characters realistic enough to make the fantasy feel real for anyone watching in the world today.

The Twilight Zone is currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

