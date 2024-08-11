The Big Picture The episode "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge" won an Oscar before becoming part of The Twilight Zone, qualifying because it was initially created as a short film.

CBS bought the short film to reduce production costs and help fill the show's final season.

The unsettling nature of the film and its twist ending seamlessly fit into The Twilight Zone's style and storytelling.

Television is a medium that has always sought to challenge entertainment. Since its technological dawn, viewers have enjoyed a variety of game-changing programs and genres. From I Love Lucy’s historical run to Cheyenne’s revolutionary debut, the format has continuously evolved since its inception. Among the history makers is Rod Sterling’s The Twilight Zone. Each week, the show featured a new and inventive storyline brought to life by an impressive ensemble of names. At the time, viewers hadn’t seen anything like it, and it continues to inspire media to this very day.

Over the course of its five-season run, the show produced 156 episodes. Some of TV’s most iconic characters and storylines came from those episodes, as did Emmy Awards, Golden Globes… and, technically, an Oscar! The Season 5 episode “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” boasts the prestigious award. However, it wasn’t because the episode was so outstanding it changed the rules of nomination. It had a life before becoming part of Twilight Zone and joined the series’ legacy thanks to the most Hollywood reason possible.

'An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge' was a Prestigious Short Film Before ‘The Twilight Zone’

Based on the 1890 short story of the same name, An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge was originally a 1961 French short film and a particularly eerie one at that. Set in 1862 America, it follows Peyton Farquhar (Roger Jacquet), a civilian set to be hanged off of Owl Creek Bridge by Union soldiers. Instead of dying, his noose breaks, and he escapes by swimming up the river. He faces rapids and a number of other natural trials before returning home to his wife, Abby (Anne Cornaly). It appears to be a happy reunion, but as he and Abby are about to embrace, Peyton returns to the hanging noose. His escape was nothing more than an illusion brought on by the drop, a cruel trick just before his death.

According to Oscars.org, it was nominated for Best Short Subject (Live Action) at the 36th Annual Academy Awards, alongside The Concert, Home-Made Car, Six-Sided Triangle, and That’s Me. But, An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge took home the prestigious award. Normally, this would be a triumphant way to end a picture’s run, but the short had a whole new life awaiting it in The Twilight Zone.

CBS Bought ‘An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge’ to Reduce the Cost of ‘The Twilight Zone’

According to Yahoo Entertainment, CBS, the network that produced Serling’s seminal series, was looking to reduce the cost of production. The show was in its fifth and final season and needed to fill its episode order. Yahoo quotes the book The Twilight Zone Companion, where series producer William Froug explained he suggested licensing the short. Despite it being a French film, Froug said: “It was almost entirely silent… There were maybe a half-dozen lines in it, and there was one brief ballad –– in English, of all things,” which would have made it an easy adjustment.

Still, CBS had their doubts. They were skeptical about airing an award-winning French film on television. But, in true Hollywood fashion, Froug was able to convince executives with monetary incentives. “…we bought all the TV rights for $10,000,” Froug explained. “With that one airing, we immediately took care of the whole year’s overage. It brought us out at the end of the year under budget.” With the budget for the season coming in smaller than anticipated, it’s safe to say CBS was happy. Six weeks after the installment aired, it was awarded its Academy Award, technically making it the first episode of a TV show to do so. But beyond financial and award success, the episode is actually a creative height for The Twilight Zone.

‘An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge’ Fits Right In with ‘The Twilight Zone’ Style

From the first shot, the film feels like it was actually made for The Twilight Zone, despite initially having no connection to Sterling’s CBS hit. The unsettling nature of the picture is present throughout. The deadly situation Peyton is in is apparent, and his miraculous escape feels like something fantastical before building to the twist, which is a very common structure for the show. The movie also has an unsettling sound design. There is little dialogue besides a few English words and a haunting song that plays in the background. Even during Peyton’s visions, unsettling sound effects help build the tension of his impending doom. Had the film’s history not been so successful, it could have easily been slipped into the season without notice, thanks to the brilliant filmmaking built into it.

Rod Sterling typically broke the fourth wall during his episode introductions, but he recorded a special opening for the episode. The sequence sees Serling drop his typical ominous act to talk about the unique presentation and the film’s artistic accomplishments. But his closing speech really solidified the film’s place in the ever-frightening realm of the show.

The Twilight Zone was certainly ahead of its time. The Rod Serling-created series changed TV forever and created some of the most iconic stories in the medium’s history. But one of its very best episodes had nothing to do with the series initially. An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge was a remarkable short film that not only helped The Twilight Zone finish strong but technically won the series an Oscar. An exciting tale filled with intrigue and unsettling craftsmanship, this story seems as though it always belonged in the realm of The Twilight Zone.

