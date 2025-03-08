Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone is one of the most iconic shows of all time and is known for its innovative writing, superb performances by an array of notable stars, and its variety of stories ranging from fantasy, thriller, and science-fiction. Originally airing in 1959, The Twilight Zone is essentially timeless and, even today, it continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world. With the series becoming a staple in pop culture and a vital contribution to the television landscape, The Twilight Zone is also celebrated for its vast collection of episodes with jaw-dropping plot twists.

There are an abundance of episodes from the Fifth Dimension that have a shocking turn of events, but some, such a"Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?," "To Serve Man," and "Time Enough at Last" starring Burgess Meredith, rank among TZ fans as some of the series' all-time best episodes with unforgettable plot twists.